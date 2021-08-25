Shopping

The Best Gifts for Dog Lovers to Celebrate International Dog Day

By ETonline Staff
There's one category of people who are so easy to shop for anytime of the year whether it's for a birthday, Valentine's Day or anniversary: dog owners. But August 26 is International Dog Day, one of those pet holidays when you can go all in  to celebrate your furry friend. 

No matter which retailer or brand you're shopping from, gift options for dog lovers are virtually endless. After all, whether you buy something for the human or something for the animal, chances are they'll both be happy. With that in mind, the ET Style team has found a ton of fun and stylish dog-themed apparel and decor (not to mention unique treats and toys) that will make the perfect gift for the pet owner in your life or your own canine companion.

From personalized portraits to futuristic pet carriers, fetch our favorite gifts for dog lovers below.

Your Pet's Actual Nose Print Necklace
Etsy Your Pet's Actual Nose Print Necklace
Etsy
Your Pet's Actual Nose Print Necklace
This might just be the cutest gift for a dog owner we've found so far. Send a pic of your puppy's nose and you'll get a necklace back with a nose print you can keep forever.
$47 AND UP AT ETSY
Custom Dog Vintage Shirt
Custom Dog Vintage Shirt
Etsy
Custom Dog Vintage Shirt
This is the gift a devoted dog parent will wear every day. 
$17 AT ETSY
Yoption Vintage Retro Lovely Dog Paw Sealing Wax Seal Stamp
Yoption Vintage Retro Lovely Dog Paw Sealing Wax Seal Stamp
Amazon
Yoption Vintage Retro Lovely Dog Paw Sealing Wax Seal Stamp
This one is for the pet lover who celebrates having their dog's paw print everywhere!
$9 AT AMAZON
Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
Amazon
Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
This one isn't ready for International Dog Day, but if you're thinking ahead to the holidays, you can pre-order the Thoughts of Dog 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar as a fun gift for your favorite dog lover for 2022. 
$16 AT AMAZON
ABO Doggy Denim Jacket
ABO Doggy Denim Jacket
American Eagle Outfitters
ABO Doggy Denim Jacket
A gift idea for any dog parent concerned about their pooch in chilly autumn weather. It comes in sizes XS to XL, so whether your dog loving friend is outfitting a dachshund or they're dressing a French bulldog, there's fashionable outerwear for their pup. 
$30 AT AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for AirTag
Nomad
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag
Help your favorite dog owner keep track of their pet with this Apple AirTag holder. It hangs from your dog's collar like a normal pet ID tag would except the Apple AirTag can help locate your pet if they ever go missing, and for an additional $20, Nomad will customize the tag with your pet's name and your phone number.
$30 AT NOMAD (REGULARLY $40)
Bark Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag
Bark Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag
Urban Outfitters
Bark Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag
This tote was designed for trips to the dog park -- in addition to the bouncing ball pattern on the outside, it has a built-in poop bag holder and a tag for your dog’s name. But we’re thinking about using it for human stuff, too: Books, laptops and more will be safe and sound in this sturdy, machine-washable bag.
$30 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Furbo Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera
Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The WiFi-equipped Furbo intends to fix that issue, allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them, and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their phone.
$150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169)
BarkBox Subscription
BarkBox
BarkBox
BarkBox Subscription
BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, and each includes two toys, two bags of natural treats and a meaty chew that are all based on a theme. Personalize a monthly delivery for a friend's beloved pup based on their size and name. 
Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait Mug
Etsy
Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait
Etsy
Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait Mug
Etsy
A personalized gift shows that you went the extra mile, and Etsy is full of amazingly unique options. We love these custom pet portraits from Etsy shop ArteestyCom, which turn photos you send for inspiration into watercolor renderings. Choose from mugs, prints, gallery canvas and more, and order ASAP if you want it before Christmas.
DrawYourPortrait Personalized Pet Pillow
Etsy Personalized Pet Pillow
Etsy
DrawYourPortrait Personalized Pet Pillow
Show the softer side of cherished pets by capturing them in pillow form. Choose from several sizes, ranging from 14”x14” to 24”x24”, and preview the rendering before it’s printed on the pillow. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift or want your recipient to submit a photo of their own choosing, you can order a digital gift card from this best-selling Etsy shop.
$38 AND UP AT ETSY (REGULARLY $50 AND UP)
Wild One Poop Bag Carrier
Wild One Poop Bag Carrier
Wild One
Wild One Poop Bag Carrier
Carrying around dog poop isn't the most glamorous aspect of being a dog mom, but there are ways to make it less, uh, crappy. This soft-touch refillable plastic bag holder from Wild One -- available in eight colors -- can be looped onto any leash or purse, and it comes with 10 eco-friendly bags.
$8 AT WILD ONE
BMX Portable Travel Pet Carrier
cat carrier
Amazon
BMX Portable Travel Pet Carrier
This isn’t the exact pet backpack that we spotted in Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana' (and that's definitely not Olivia Benson in the photo), but it’s close enough for us. Created for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated carrier is your best bet for safely transporting animals that tend to freak out in traditional carriers and cages -- once inside, they can either sit down and peer through the removable bubble window or stand up and pop their head out of the top. The backpack is also airline-approved and can be slid under your seat on your next flight. Bonus points for it looking like a Poké Ball.
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

