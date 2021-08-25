The Best Gifts for Dog Lovers to Celebrate International Dog Day

There's one category of people who are so easy to shop for anytime of the year whether it's for a birthday, Valentine's Day or anniversary: dog owners. But August 26 is International Dog Day, one of those pet holidays when you can go all in to celebrate your furry friend.

No matter which retailer or brand you're shopping from, gift options for dog lovers are virtually endless. After all, whether you buy something for the human or something for the animal, chances are they'll both be happy. With that in mind, the ET Style team has found a ton of fun and stylish dog-themed apparel and decor (not to mention unique treats and toys) that will make the perfect gift for the pet owner in your life or your own canine companion.

From personalized portraits to futuristic pet carriers, fetch our favorite gifts for dog lovers below.

ABO Doggy Denim Jacket American Eagle Outfitters ABO Doggy Denim Jacket A gift idea for any dog parent concerned about their pooch in chilly autumn weather. It comes in sizes XS to XL, so whether your dog loving friend is outfitting a dachshund or they're dressing a French bulldog, there's fashionable outerwear for their pup. $30 AT AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag Nomad Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag Help your favorite dog owner keep track of their pet with this Apple AirTag holder. It hangs from your dog's collar like a normal pet ID tag would except the Apple AirTag can help locate your pet if they ever go missing, and for an additional $20, Nomad will customize the tag with your pet's name and your phone number. $30 AT NOMAD (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Bark Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag Urban Outfitters Bark Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag This tote was designed for trips to the dog park -- in addition to the bouncing ball pattern on the outside, it has a built-in poop bag holder and a tag for your dog’s name. But we’re thinking about using it for human stuff, too: Books, laptops and more will be safe and sound in this sturdy, machine-washable bag. $30 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Furbo Dog Camera Amazon Furbo Dog Camera Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The WiFi-equipped Furbo intends to fix that issue, allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them, and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their phone. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169) Buy Now

BarkBox Subscription BarkBox BarkBox Subscription BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, and each includes two toys, two bags of natural treats and a meaty chew that are all based on a theme. Personalize a monthly delivery for a friend's beloved pup based on their size and name. $23 and up at BarkBox

Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait Mug Etsy Etsy Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait Mug Etsy A personalized gift shows that you went the extra mile, and Etsy is full of amazingly unique options. We love these custom pet portraits from Etsy shop ArteestyCom, which turn photos you send for inspiration into watercolor renderings. Choose from mugs, prints, gallery canvas and more, and order ASAP if you want it before Christmas. $30.99 and up at Etsy

DrawYourPortrait Personalized Pet Pillow Etsy DrawYourPortrait Personalized Pet Pillow Show the softer side of cherished pets by capturing them in pillow form. Choose from several sizes, ranging from 14”x14” to 24”x24”, and preview the rendering before it’s printed on the pillow. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift or want your recipient to submit a photo of their own choosing, you can order a digital gift card from this best-selling Etsy shop. $38 AND UP AT ETSY (REGULARLY $50 AND UP) Buy Now

Wild One Poop Bag Carrier Wild One Wild One Poop Bag Carrier Carrying around dog poop isn't the most glamorous aspect of being a dog mom, but there are ways to make it less, uh, crappy. This soft-touch refillable plastic bag holder from Wild One -- available in eight colors -- can be looped onto any leash or purse, and it comes with 10 eco-friendly bags. $8 AT WILD ONE Buy Now

BMX Portable Travel Pet Carrier Amazon BMX Portable Travel Pet Carrier This isn’t the exact pet backpack that we spotted in Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana' (and that's definitely not Olivia Benson in the photo), but it’s close enough for us. Created for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated carrier is your best bet for safely transporting animals that tend to freak out in traditional carriers and cages -- once inside, they can either sit down and peer through the removable bubble window or stand up and pop their head out of the top. The backpack is also airline-approved and can be slid under your seat on your next flight. Bonus points for it looking like a Poké Ball. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

