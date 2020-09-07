Shopping

The Best Birthday Gifts to Give During Social Distancing

By Amy Lee‍
Is there a birthday coming up? As we continue to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are opting for virtual birthday gatherings to celebrate. To ensure your loved one has a great gift to open on the special day, ET Style has selected  thoughtful birthday present options to order online and send to your friend or family member you miss and love.  

From a gift box filled with delicious goodies to a unique gift of handcrafted jewelry, browse through gift ideas that say happy birthday, I am thinking about you and lot more.

This initial bar pendant necklace is a sweet, personalized gift that'll be worn as everyday jewelry. Spend $75 on the Sterling Forever website and receive a free pair of Sterling Silver CZ Stud Earrings ($54 value) through August 1. 

Send warm wishes with a vibrant bouquet of assorted flowers and greenery, presented in an elegant glass vase. 

This gift set is perfect for the wine lover in your life. The triple-insulated 25oz canteen will keep the wine chilled for over 24 hours. It also includes two 14oz wine tumblers, made to keep drinks at the perfect temperature without the metallic taste. 

Etsy has fantastic options of handcrafted jewelry created by independent designers. Chicago-based jewelry line Lingua Nigra is all about unique, sculptural, organic designs like this beautiful hand-etched bangle.

A handwritten card is a simple, meaningful gesture. Minted has a range of greeting card designs to choose from. 

A curated box of delicious sweet treat options and savory nummies. The snacks range from salted pistachios and potato chips to a chocolate brownie and gummy candy. 

From water to a cocktail, any beverage will look snazzy in these elegant geometric tall drink glasses. 

Whether your loved one has a green thumb or not so much, this collection of easy-to-care-for potted plants adapt to nearly any available light. The set features a Sansevieria, ZZ Plant and Hoya variety. 

