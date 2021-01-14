Shopping

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
valentine's day gifts
Emilija Manevska/Getty Images

Valentine's Day will be here before we know it, and if we've learned anything from shopping during last year's holiday season, it's that shopping early for prompt delivery is a priority.

And if you're feeling gift-shopping fatigue, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric holiday whether that's your romantic partner, family member or friend.

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry.

Shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list below.

The Sanibel
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Sanibel
UrbanStems
The Sanibel
UrbanStems
Sending a flower arrangement is an obvious one for Valentine's Day, but hey, it's a classic for a reason. To shake things up a little bit, we suggest choosing a beautiful dried bouquet. It lasts longer, and it's a huge home decor trend right now. UrbanStems has a variety of styles in various hues with vases included. If you want the traditional Valentine's flower like red roses, they have that, too!
Winter Delights
Candy Club
Candy Club Winter Delights
Candy Club
Winter Delights
Candy Club
Treat loved ones to a sweet candy gift box! Candy Club offers a range of sets that include gummies, savory bites and chocolates. Each "Fun Box" is filled with six 6-oz candy cups, which starts at $29.99 for your first box. Choose a one, three or six month gift. 
Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate
Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate
Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of milk chocolate caramel duet hearts.
Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds.
REGULARLY $131.94
Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne
Jo Malone
Jo Malone Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne
Nordstrom
Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne
Jo Malone
Fragrance makes for a perfect Valentine's Day gift for any couple. Our top pick is the Jo Malone Midnight Musk & Amber cologne housed in a stunning limited-edition art deco-inspired bottle. Even the name of the scent simply sounds romantic.
Lip Glow Lip Balm & Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Set
Dior
Dior Lip Glow Lip Balm & Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Set
Sephora
Lip Glow Lip Balm & Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Set
Dior
Romantic partner, sister, mother or friend, any woman will love this luxurious Dior lip kit that comes with full sizes of the popular Dior Lip Glow and Dior Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in 001 Pink.
Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day dessert. Send loved ones or treat yourself to a dozen gourmet drizzled chocolate berries.
Ruby Ceramic Jar Candle
L'or de Seraphine
L'or de Seraphine Ruby Candle
Verishop
Ruby Ceramic Jar Candle
L'or de Seraphine
A chic ceramic jar candle by L'or de Seraphine that doubles as home decor. This Valentines-themed ruby design has the scent of goji berry, mango and tarocco orange.
Little Lock Necklace
Serena Williams Jewelry
Serena Williams Jewelry Little Lock Necklace
Serena Williams Jewelry
Little Lock Necklace
Serena Williams Jewelry
Nothing says lover more than gifting jewelry. Serena Williams' jewelry line has a lot of gorgeous pieces with meaning. This diamond lock necklace symbolizes endurance, strength and connection.
The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
Anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors -- Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti.
Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David
Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David
Since romantic dinner plans at restaurants are currently not a safe option for many, send a delicious entree right to their doorstep instead. Harry & David has an expansive menu to choose from.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More

The Best Camping Gear Gifts: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks and More

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare Launches New Skincare Products

JLo Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora

Tory Burch Winter Sale -- Save Up to 70% Off

The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather

 