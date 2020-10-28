If you're stuck on gift ideas while tackling your holiday shopping, looking to celebrity brands will sure spark ideas! Whether you're browsing for fashion items, beauty products or cookware, there's probably a star who has a line for it and the unique gifts you're looking for.

Since we're always on the lookout for the latest celebrity collections, ET Style has selected the best star-created buys that will be the perfect gift during the holiday season. Shop a range of products from limited-edition makeup sets from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty to Jennifer Lopez's handbag collaboration with Coach and Rachael Ray's kitchen essentials.

If you need even more gifting ideas for Christmas or Hanukkah, check out our extensive holiday gift guide that includes stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, subscription boxes and so much more.

Shop the best holiday gifts from celebrity brands below.

Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail Coach x Jennifer Lopez Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail Coach x Jennifer Lopez Designed in collaboration with fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets. What's not to love? $495 at Coach

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. $42 at Fenty Beauty

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 at Nordstrom

2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set Haus Laboratories Amazon 2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set Haus Laboratories Have some makeup-obsessed loved ones on your list? Two makeup essentials for a bold look from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories -- long-wearing, jet black Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in the shade Punk and the bright cherry red Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in the shade Mastered make a great gift. $26 at Amazon

Velour Long Robe SKIMS SKIMS Velour Long Robe SKIMS Who doesn't want a plush, luxurious robe for the holidays? Gift this stunning velour design from Kim Kardashian West's latest SKIMS collection. $128 at SKIMS

Leather Zip Top North South Tote Draper James Draper James Leather Zip Top North South Tote Draper James Need a perfect gift for mom? Give her this sleek, elegant daytime leather tote in a versatile oat hue from Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, Draper James. $178 at Draper James

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Herschel, Madewell and More

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 at Amazon

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts

The Best White Elephant Holiday Gifts