The Best Holiday Gifts for Makeup Lovers

If you have someone on your holiday shopping list this year who's obsessed with all things makeup and beauty, this is the gift guide you've been looking for. After trying and testing all of this year's beauty drops, plus some tried-and-true items, the ET Style editors have rounded up the best of the best. You're not only going to want to scoop these up for your loved ones, you'll also want to add one (or a few, let's be honest) into your cart for yourself!

With the Christmas holiday just weeks away, we've also rounded up the best deals where shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers. Plus, be sure to keep holiday shipping deadlines in mind since getting everything you've ordered in time for Christmas will be a bit more of a challenge this year with the increase in online shopping.

Additionally, we've found major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Forever 21, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we've got you covered with a bunch of gift ideas at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best makeup gifts to buy this holiday season.

Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Sephora Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Beauty's makeup sponge is giving the Beauty Blender a run for its money. The diamond-shaped tip is ideal for a precise application under the eyes. $14 at Sephora

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Sephora Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez We've tried it, and we're obsessed! This long-lasting liquid blush blends out into a gorgeous flush of color. $20 at Sephora

Morphe X Nikita Artistry Palette Morphe Ulta Morphe X Nikita Artistry Palette Morphe Nikita Dragun collaborated with Morphe on this vividly colorful palette of 35 shades. At $30, this playful palette is a steal! $30 at Ulta

Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint Morphe Ulta Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint Morphe Morphe's lightweight yet long-wearing foundation both hydrates and provides light, buildable coverage. Plus, it boasts a ton of rave reviews from makeup lovers. $17 at Ulta

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Face and Lip Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Face and Lip Set Fenty Beauty A limited-edition set of some of our favorites from Fenty Beauty is a no-brainer gift for any makeup lover. REGULARLY $25 $12.50 at Fenty Beauty

Master Mattes™ Pro Lip Palette Makeup By Mario Sephora Master Mattes™ Pro Lip Palette Makeup By Mario Harness your inner artist and create an endless array of custom lip shades with the professional palette by Kim Kardashian's long-time makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. $60 at Sephora

Morphe X Nikita Eye Brush Set Morphe Ulta Morphe X Nikita Eye Brush Set Morphe This set of 7 brushes offers every tool you'll need to create the most show-stopping look you can image. $20 at Ulta

With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Sephora With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez A hydrating, nourishing balm with a natural hint of color. Definitely a new staple in our makeup bag. $16 at Sephora

