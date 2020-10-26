Shopping

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Tons Handbag Styles

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Rebecca Minkoff is having a crazy online end-of-season sale. The brand is offering up to 80% off on select styles on their website with no promo code is needed.

The deep discounts apply to a ton of fashion-forward favorites from the designer brand, including cute dresses, shoes and, of course, the brand's iconic handbag styles, from the quilted leather satchel to the M.A.C. cross-body bag.

Get shopping with our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

Stella North South Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Stella North South Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote is only $69 and a whopping $129 off the retail price. This purse comes in five different colors, too!

REGULARLY $198

M.A.C. Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff M.A.C. Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
M.A.C. Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff

The M.A.C. Crossbody is the classic Rebecca Minkoff handbag. This is the perfect bag for day or night.

REGULARLY $295

Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Mini Love Shoulder Bag is a best seller. This handbag is crafted in soft leather with an adjustable chain shoulder strap.

REGULARLY $178

Love Too Micro Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Love Too Micro Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag comes in croc embossed leather with a removable, adjustable strap. Get this handbag for $99 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Pippa Duffle
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle
Rebecca Minkoff
Pippa Duffle
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle comes in nutmeg and resembles a doctors bag. This bag is $209 off the retail price.

ORIGINALLY $348

Karlie Studded Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff
Karlie Studded Hobo
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo is 50% off and perfect as an addition to your fall wardrobe.

 

ORIGINALLY $348

Medium Julian Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Medium Julian Backpack
Rebecca Minkhoff
Medium Julian Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff textured leather backpack is perfect for days on the go. This backpack comes in three different colors: acorn, black and deep midnight.

REGULARLY $248

Megan Small Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Small Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Feed Bag is $147 off the retail price.

ORIGINALLY $248

Serafina Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Serafina Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Serafina Dress
Rebecca Minkoff

Looking for a new dress? This floaty printed boho-style number is perfect for fall weather and come in sizes XXS-XXL. This dress is $129 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $198

Candance Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Candance Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff

You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out.

REGULARLY $165

Pax Blazer
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer
Rebecca Minkoff
Pax Blazer
Rebecca Minkoff

The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut.

REGULARLY $328

 

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. 

Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

