The Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2020 Deals

By ETonline Staff
Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
nordstrom rack black friday sale 1280
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is offering so many Black Friday 2020 deals for Cyber Week and holiday shopping for gifts.

New daily deals are launching every day through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on big brands such as Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more. Cold-weather styles such as boots, sweaters and coats will be up to 60% off. Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from UGG, Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Nordstrom, AmazonMacy'sEtsyWalmartShopbopWayfair, Target, Kohl's and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentsgifts for teens, stocking stufferssecret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. 

Check out all Nordstrom Rack Black Friday deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

Knit Tech Gloves
UGG
UGG Knit Tech Gloves
Nordstrom Rack
Knit Tech Gloves
UGG
These warm knit UGG gloves with touch sensitive capabilities are a staple for winter.
REGULARLY $45
Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover
Nike
Nike Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover
Nordstrom Rack
Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover
Nike
A classic funnel neck Nike hoodie pullover great for wearing while working out or lounging.
REGULARLY $50
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter
Save 40% on the iconic Hunter rainboots. The waterproof design with glossy finish is a must-have.
REGULARLY $150
Round 57mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Round 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Round 57mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Get an amazing deal on Tom Ford sunnies. These rose-gold frames are so glamorous.
REGULARLY $395
Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Nordstrom Rack
Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
Gift the luxurious silk eye mask from Slip. You don't want to miss this 50% discount.
REGULARLY $50
Lucy Leather Saddle Bag
Frye
Frye Lucy Leather Saddle Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Lucy Leather Saddle Bag
Frye
This Frye crossbody bag is a versatile buy for any season. The foldover flap design features a magnetic closure, interior pockets and detachable strap.
REGULARLY $358
Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants
Theo and Spence
Theo and Spence Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants
Nordstrom Rack
Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants
Theo and Spence
Stylish tie-dye joggers by Theo and Spence for under $22!
REGULARLY $55

