The Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2020 Deals

Nordstrom Rack is offering so many Black Friday 2020 deals for Cyber Week and holiday shopping for gifts.

New daily deals are launching every day through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on big brands such as Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more. Cold-weather styles such as boots, sweaters and coats will be up to 60% off. Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from UGG, Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Target, Kohl's and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Check out all Nordstrom Rack Black Friday deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

Knit Tech Gloves UGG Nordstrom Rack Knit Tech Gloves UGG These warm knit UGG gloves with touch sensitive capabilities are a staple for winter. REGULARLY $45 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover Nike Nordstrom Rack Funnel Neck Fleece Lined Varsity Hooded Pullover Nike A classic funnel neck Nike hoodie pullover great for wearing while working out or lounging. REGULARLY $50 $32.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot Hunter Nordstrom Rack Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot Hunter Save 40% on the iconic Hunter rainboots. The waterproof design with glossy finish is a must-have. REGULARLY $150 $89.9 at Nordstrom Rack

Round 57mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Nordstrom Rack Round 57mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Get an amazing deal on Tom Ford sunnies. These rose-gold frames are so glamorous. REGULARLY $395 $119.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Silk Sleep Mask Slip Nordstrom Rack Silk Sleep Mask Slip Gift the luxurious silk eye mask from Slip. You don't want to miss this 50% discount. REGULARLY $50 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Lucy Leather Saddle Bag Frye Nordstrom Rack Lucy Leather Saddle Bag Frye This Frye crossbody bag is a versatile buy for any season. The foldover flap design features a magnetic closure, interior pockets and detachable strap. REGULARLY $358 $159.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants Theo and Spence Nordstrom Rack Tie Dye Jogger Lounge Pants Theo and Spence Stylish tie-dye joggers by Theo and Spence for under $22! REGULARLY $55 $21.97 at Nordstrom Rack

