Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Furniture, Bedding, and More Home Upgrades
Wayfair is a go-to shopping destination for anything and everything you could possibly need for your home. Right now, Wayfair has excessive inventory, but their mistake means now's your chance to save big on the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, home decor, and more. Wayfair's first-ever Surplus Sale is definitely worth shopping to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or dining room furniture, thousands of Black Friday-worthy steals are on sale for up to 50% off.
Through Wednesday, September 28, living room seating, area rugs, and bedroom furniture is up to 50% off, along with wall art as low as $20. Wayfair's Surplus Sale is cutting prices on everything you could need for an interior redesign with discounts we likely won't see until Black Friday. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the fall, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for furniture deals.
Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair Surplus Sale and shop 15 top deals below.
The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Surplus Sale 2022
A great addition to your current outdoor furniture — This fire pit also doubles as a table when you don't have the fire on.
If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Colder temperatures doesn't mean you have to stay inside. This fall get outdoors and cozy up on your patio with this wicker set that's built to withstand the wind, rainstorms and more.
Give your living room a little mid-century modern flair. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this armchair rests on angled legs that come in a natural brown hue for a bit of boho charm.
This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.
At 25'' wide, this accent armchair has a small footprint that makes it easy to add to your smaller office space or living room for extra seating.
BISSELL's ICONpet Pro Cordless Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a High-Powered Digital Motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places.
You get to still enjoy your backyard during the colder seasons when you complete your outdoor ensemble with this propane patio heater. It also features a safety tip-over switch in the event it gets knocked over.
If you're looking to add a pop of color to your space this fall, this geometric area rug will do just that.
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 10 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.
Add a statement piece to your living room floor in the form of geometric shapes.
If you're going for a modern minimalistic look, these two bar and counter stools will look great in your kitchen or dining room.
If you're revamping your home aesthetic, you can't forget about your utensils and flatware.
Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support and compatible with an adjustable base.
This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.
