Shopping

Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Furniture, Bedding, and More Home Upgrades

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Surplus Sale 2022
Wayfair

Wayfair is a go-to shopping destination for anything and everything you could possibly need for your home. Right now, Wayfair has excessive inventory, but their mistake means now's your chance to save big on the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, home decor, and more. Wayfair's first-ever Surplus Sale is definitely worth shopping to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for beddingmattresses, or dining room furniture, thousands of Black Friday-worthy steals are on sale for up to 50% off.

Shop Wayfair's Surplus Sale

Through Wednesday, September 28, living room seating, area rugs, and bedroom furniture is up to 50% off, along with wall art as low as $20. Wayfair's Surplus Sale is cutting prices on everything you could need for an interior redesign with discounts we likely won't see until Black Friday. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the fall, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for furniture deals. 

Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair Surplus Sale and shop 15 top deals below.

The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Surplus Sale 2022

Latitude Run Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid
Latitude Run Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid
Wayfair
Latitude Run Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid

A great addition to your current outdoor furniture — This fire pit also doubles as a table when you don't have the fire on.

$1,070$355
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999$1,160
Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating with Cushions
Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating with Cushions

Colder temperatures doesn't mean you have to stay inside. This fall get outdoors and cozy up on your patio with this wicker set that's built to withstand the wind, rainstorms and more.

$560$450
Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair
Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair
Wayfair
Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair

Give your living room a little mid-century modern flair. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this armchair rests on angled legs that come in a natural brown hue for a bit of boho charm. 

$429$370
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Frary wide manual standard recliner
Wayfair
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner

This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. 

$1,110$650
Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair
Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair
Wayfair
Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair

At 25'' wide, this accent armchair has a small footprint that makes it easy to add to your smaller office space or living room for extra seating.

$420$256
Bissell ICONPet Pro Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum
Bissell ICONPet Pro Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Bissell ICONPet Pro Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum

BISSELL's ICONpet Pro Cordless Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a High-Powered Digital Motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places. 

$450$312
Harper & Bright Designs 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Wayfair
Harper & Bright Designs 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater

You get to still enjoy your backyard during the colder seasons when you complete your outdoor ensemble with this propane patio heater. It also features a safety tip-over switch in the event it gets knocked over.

$330$289
Belfast Geometric Area Rug in Ivory
Belfast Geometric Area Rug in Ivory
Wayfair
Belfast Geometric Area Rug in Ivory

If you're looking to add a pop of color to your space this fall, this geometric area rug will do just that. 

$684$120
Trent Austin Design Corum Abstract Area Rug
Corum abstract area rug
Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Corum Abstract Area Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 10 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.

$120$66
AllModern Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Wayfair
AllModern Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug

Add a statement piece to your living room floor in the form of geometric shapes. 

$82$67
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool Set of 2
Stools
Wayfair
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool Set of 2

If you're going for a modern minimalistic look, these two bar and counter stools will look great in your kitchen or dining room. 

$297$210
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
Black flatware
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4

If you're revamping your home aesthetic, you can't forget about your utensils and flatware.

$115$46
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress

Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support and compatible with an adjustable base. 

$196$176
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.

$373$224

RELATED CONTENT:

Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas at Amazon

Shop Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for the Crisp Fall Nights Ahead

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 2022

Amazon Outlet Furniture Sale: Best Deals on Sofas, Patio Sets and More

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save up to 40% on Patio Furniture

Save Up to 70% on Furniture & Home Decor at West Elm’s Sale

The 14 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

Coach Outlet's 48-Hour Sale: Shop the Top Deals on Handbags and Wallets Up to 70% Off

NFL Streaming Guide 2022: How to Watch Every Game of the Season

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30

Get 4 Disney Movies for $1 With a Disney Movie Club Membership

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022: Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More

 