Wayfair is a go-to shopping destination for anything and everything you could possibly need for your home. Right now, Wayfair has excessive inventory, but their mistake means now's your chance to save big on the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, home decor, and more. Wayfair's first-ever Surplus Sale is definitely worth shopping to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or dining room furniture, thousands of Black Friday-worthy steals are on sale for up to 50% off.

Shop Wayfair's Surplus Sale

Through Wednesday, September 28, living room seating, area rugs, and bedroom furniture is up to 50% off, along with wall art as low as $20. Wayfair's Surplus Sale is cutting prices on everything you could need for an interior redesign with discounts we likely won't see until Black Friday. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the fall, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for furniture deals.

Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair Surplus Sale and shop 15 top deals below.

The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Surplus Sale 2022

Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair Wayfair Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair Give your living room a little mid-century modern flair. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this armchair rests on angled legs that come in a natural brown hue for a bit of boho charm. $429 $370 Buy Now

Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair Wayfair Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair At 25'' wide, this accent armchair has a small footprint that makes it easy to add to your smaller office space or living room for extra seating. $420 $256 Buy Now

