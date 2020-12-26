Drop everything: a Lululemon sale is happening! The activewear favorite has kicked off their You Don’t Want To Miss This sale event, offering awesome after-Christmas markdowns on products in the women's, men's and accessory categories.

Shop deals on Lululemon leggings, sports bras, jackets, coats, tops, bags and more. The brand also has the comfiest loungewear styles to check out. This is the perfect time to score new workout clothing and accessories for the new year, along with new cozy pieces to wear when you resume working from home after the holiday season.

Be sure to check out more awesome post-holiday deals from major retailers and brands such as Wayfair, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Walmart and more.

Shop all the styles on sale at the Lululemon You Don’t Want to Miss This event and see ET Style's top picks below.

Align™ Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon Align™ Pant II 25" Lululemon Stock up on the Lululemon Align™ Pant leggings during their We Made Too Much end-of-year clearance sale. The quintessential pants come in six colors. Hurry: These sell out fast. REGULARLY $98 $69 at Lululemon

Free To Be Serene Bra -- High Neck Lululemon Lululemon Free To Be Serene Bra -- High Neck Lululemon Pick up a new sports bra from Lululemon! The Free To Be Serene option is on sale now. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Crew Lululemon Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew Lululemon It doesn't get much cozier than the Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew. The sweatshirt comes in six colors and starts at just $59 during Lululemon's after-Christmas sale. But you better act fast! REGULARLY $108 Starting at $59

Warm Restore Sherpa Pullover Lululemon Lululemon Warm Restore Sherpa Pullover Lululemon Snuggle up in the Restore Sherpa Pullover by Lululemon. The fuzzy option comes in four colors and three sizes. REGULARLY $154 $99

All Night Festival Bag Lululemon Lululemon All Night Festival Bag Lululemon We're not going to festivals IRL right now, but the Lululemon All Night Festival Bag is perfect for toting all your essentials: from extra face masks to hand sanitizer and lotion and more. REGULARLY $68 $49 at Lululemon

