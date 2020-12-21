Shopping

Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off Furniture, Decor, Kitchen & More

By ETonline Staff
Foundstone Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Wayfair is having a huge sale for the end of the year! The online homeware retailer's End-of-Year Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off across categories through Jan. 5. 

The Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale has deals up to 60% off living room seating, bedroom furniture from $99, area rugs from $49, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 60% off, storage solutions up to 50% off and decor from $30. 

If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the new year, the Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs. From home office essentials to stylish decor accessories, Wayfair has an expansive inventory with already low prices. 

Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale.

If you're still last-minute shopping for the holidays and you're looking for the perfect gift for a homeware lover, check out these gifts cards that don't require any shipping.

Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below. 

Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper
Foundstone
Foundstone
Foundstone Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper
Foundstone
Both a sofa and bed, this round arm sleeper sofa is great for guest rooms, apartments and home offices. It's currently 47% off! 
REGULARLY $549
Bushwick Platform Bed
Novogratz
Novogratz
Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed
Wayfair
Bushwick Platform Bed
Novogratz
This metal bed looks both modern and vintage-inspired. 
REGULARLY $269
Lourdes Velvet Task Chair
Kelly Clarkson Home
Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair
Wayfair
Lourdes Velvet Task Chair
Kelly Clarkson Home
Save 39% on this stylish velvet swivel chair from Kelly Clarkson's home line. 
REGULARLY $241
Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug (Rectangle 7'10" x 10')
Mercury Row
Mercury Row
Mercury Row Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug (Rectangle 7'10" x 10')
Mercury Row
This popular, cozy geometric shag rug is a versatile design for any room. Available in rectangle, oval, round, square and runner sizes. 
REGULARLY $355
Owings 5 Piece Dining Set
Alcott Hill
Alcott Hill
Alcott Hill Owings 5 Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
Owings 5 Piece Dining Set
Alcott Hill
A traditional five-piece wooden dining set for 63% off. 
REGULARLY $749
Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace
Regal Flame
Regal Flame
Regal Flame Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace
Wayfair
Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace
Regal Flame
Score a portable tabletop fireplace that requires no electric, gas, chimney or gel cans -- perfect for adding warmth and ambiance outdoors or indoors. 
REGULARLY $99.99
Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage
Trent Austin Design
Trent Austin Design Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage
Wayfair
Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage
Trent Austin Design
A chic coffee table made from wood and metal for a modern farmhouse vibe.
REGULARLY $434.05
Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror
Ivy Bronx
Ivy Bronx
Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror
Wayfair
Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror
Ivy Bronx
Add this curved oval frame accent mirror in the bathroom, foyer or bedroom for a touch of glamorous flair. 
REGULARLY $243
Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light
Birch Lane
Birch Lane
Birch Lane Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light
Wayfair
Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light
Birch Lane
We love how sleek and simple this three-bulb dimmable vanity light looks. 
REGULARLY $177
VG02001CH Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser
VIGO
VIGO
VIGO VG02001CH Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser
Wayfair
VG02001CH Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser
VIGO
Upgrade the sink with this pull-down kitchen faucet that offers an aerated flow or powerful spray. 
REGULARLY $250

