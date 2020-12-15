Many of us spent most of the year at home as the world followed safety precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Instead of dressing to leave the house for the day, we stayed put inside, whether that meant working from home, attending school virtually, deep cleaning our space or merely trying to stay calm during this unprecedented year.

One thing's for sure -- comfortable clothes (and face masks) took over our daily wardrobe as we swapped our jeans and shirts for sweatshirts and joggers as loungewear became the sought-after shopping category in 2020.

Looking back on the year in fashion, we've gathered the biggest loungewear trends that were worn on repeat, including celebs who shared their at-home looks on social media.

From the ubiquitous tie-dye trend to the growing popularity of sweatsuits, see ET Style's selection of the top loungewear trends of 2020 and shop our favorite styles below.

Tie-Dye

There's no doubt tie-dye was one of the biggest trends of 2020 -- the groovy, colorful style was everywhere. Stars like Hailey Bieber wore the throwback trend non-stop and so did we. Tie-dye was iterated in different types of lounge clothing and accessories from hoodies and joggers to slippers and dresses. Choose from a variety of shades whether you want something subtle and muted or bright and bold.

GET THE LOOK:

Boyfriend Sweatshirt & Boyfriend Sweatpants in Lilac Tie Dye Good American Nordstrom Boyfriend Sweatshirt & Boyfriend Sweatpants in Lilac Tie Dye Good American If you like a subtle tie-dye look, this oversized crewneck and sweatpant pair from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is a winner. SWEATSHIRT $85 at Nordstrom SWEATPANTS $75 at Nordstrom

Fitted Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress in Pink Tie Dye Old Navy Old Navy Fitted Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress in Pink Tie Dye Old Navy A T-shirt dress is stylish and casual. We love this pink one from Old Navy. It's the perfect nap dress, too. REGULARLY $34.99 $27.99 at Old Navy

Mayberry Tie-Dye Slipper in Pink Tie Dye Emu Australia Urban Outfitters Mayberry Tie-Dye Slipper in Pink Tie Dye Emu Australia Plush, fuzzy slippers with criss-cross straps are so on-trend, even more so with the tie-dye, like this Emu Australia pair. $70 at Urban Outfitters

Matching Sets

For an at-home outfit that's comfortable and put-together, matching sets with fashion-forward flair and stylish details are the ideal choice. Options range from a set of bralette and high-waisted shorts like Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to a ribbed top and flared pants. Matching sets are guaranteed to make you look like you've put in effort even if you're just chilling on the couch.

GET THE LOOK:

Cozy Knit Bralette & Cozy Knit Short SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Bralette & Cozy Knit Short SKIMS The Cozy Collection from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS was a hit during quarantine for their chic, snuggly matching sets. BRALETTE $48 at SKIMS SHORT $58 at SKIMS

Plus Premium Soft Knit Crop & Pants Lounge Set Boohoo Boohoo Plus Premium Soft Knit Crop & Pants Lounge Set Boohoo From the on-trend cream shade to the cozy, fuzzy fabric, this Boohoo lounge ensemble is the epitome of chic. REGULARLY $75 $30 at Boohoo

Maternity Mix & Match Lounge Super Soft Rib Set with Channelling ASOS ASOS Maternity Mix & Match Lounge Super Soft Rib Set with Channelling ASOS Expectant moms can stay comfy in this sage ribbed set from ASOS, featuring a long-sleeve top and bottoms. Matching shorts are also an option for $26. SWEATSHIRT $32 at ASOS SWEATPANTS $35 at ASOS

What a Pearl Wants Knit Shorts Lounge Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal What a Pearl Wants Knit Shorts Lounge Set Nasty Gal How sweet is this fluffy knit cardigan and shorts set with pearl buttons? Shop it for under $23 at Nasty Gal. REGULARLY $56 $22.40 at Nasty Gal

Ribbed Top & Ribbed Flared Trousers Mango Mango Ribbed Top & Ribbed Flared Trousers Mango If you want to be polished and comfy, try this Mango ribbed tank and coordinating flared pants. Throw on a chunky cardigan or a blazer for Zoom meetings. TOP $29.99 at Mango TROUSERS $59.99 at Mango

Sweatsuits

The ultra-comfy sweatsuit was the work-from-home uniform this year. The athletic-inspired outfit consisting of a sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants was a top choice, like this ensemble worn by Kylie Jenner.

GET THE LOOK:

Your Favourite Crew & High Waist Track Pant Cotton On Cotton On Your Favourite Crew & High Waist Track Pant Cotton On Cotton On has a myriad of sweatsuit options that are cool and affordable. REGULARLY $29.99 (CREW) $14.99 at Cotton On REGULARLY $24.99 (PANT) $14.99 at Cotton On

ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Crew Sweatshirt & ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants Nike Nike ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Crew Sweatshirt & ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants Nike Invest in this Nike sweatsuit made from recycled polyester fibers. Inspired by Smith Rock State Park in Oregon, the ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" style is made to keep warm air in while being lightweight and breathable. It's the perfect cozy winter outfit whether you're outdoors or indoors. SWEATSHIRT $110 at Nike PANTS $110 at Nike

Quilted Drawstring Hoodie & Quilted Drawstring Joggers Forever 21 Forever 21 Quilted Drawstring Hoodie & Quilted Drawstring Joggers Forever 21 We love the unique quilted detail of this Forever 21 hoodie and joggers. REGULARLY $27.99 (HOODIE) $16.09 w/ code EXTRA30 at Forever 21 JOGGERS $27.99 at Forever 21

Pajamas

The classic pajama set got more wear as daytime dressing and sleepwear blurred together. Modern, sleek and fashion-forward designs were seen on celebs like Gabrielle Union. Whether they're plaid, striped, patterned or monochrome, stylish pajamas simultaneously look relaxed and polished.

GET THE LOOK:

Brushed Twill Plaid Pajamas Set Lauren Ralph Lauren Macy's Brushed Twill Plaid Pajamas Set Lauren Ralph Lauren There's nothing like a red plaid pajama to get you in the festive mood! This Lauren Ralph Lauren style would make a great gift. $69 at Macy's

Piping Trimmed Lounge Jumpsuit Eloquii Eloquii Piping Trimmed Lounge Jumpsuit Eloquii We are obsessed with this striped lounge jumpsuit from Eloquii. This one-piece has the look and feel of luxe silky pajamas while appearing so put-together. Definitely Zoom-worthy. REGULARLY $139.95 $49 w/ code SALE2020 at Eloquii

Pajamas Set Ekouaer Amazon Pajamas Set Ekouaer Can't go wrong with a timeless buttoned pajama with contrast piping. This Ekouaer pajama set is a bestseller on Amazon and has over 4,500 ratings. $43.99 at Amazon

Bella Long Sleeve PJ Set Cosabella Shopbop Bella Long Sleeve PJ Set Cosabella Try a fun print like this leopard pattern from Cosabella. $135 at Shopbop

Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set Lunya Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious silk pajama set from Lunya, known for their 100% silk designs that are washable. This set comes with a boxy cropped shirt and comfortable, roomy pants with side slits. $258 at Lunya

