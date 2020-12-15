Best of 2020

Loungewear Trends of 2020: Tie-Dye, Sweatsuits and More Styles Celebs Loved

By Amy Lee‍
skims cozy collection kim kardashian 1280
SKIMS

Many of us spent most of the year at home as the world followed safety precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Instead of dressing to leave the house for the day, we stayed put inside, whether that meant working from home, attending school virtuallydeep cleaning our space or merely trying to stay calm during this unprecedented year. 

One thing's for sure -- comfortable clothes (and face masks) took over our daily wardrobe as we swapped our jeans and shirts for sweatshirts and joggers as loungewear became the sought-after shopping category in 2020. 

Looking back on the year in fashion, we've gathered the biggest loungewear trends that were worn on repeat, including celebs who shared their at-home looks on social media. 

From the ubiquitous tie-dye trend to the growing popularity of sweatsuits, see ET Style's selection of the top loungewear trends of 2020 and shop our favorite styles below. 

Tie-Dye

There's no doubt tie-dye was one of the biggest trends of 2020 -- the groovy, colorful style was everywhere. Stars like Hailey Bieber wore the throwback trend non-stop and so did we. Tie-dye was iterated in different types of lounge clothing and accessories from hoodies and joggers to slippers and dresses. Choose from a variety of shades whether you want something subtle and muted or bright and bold. 

GET THE LOOK:

Boyfriend Sweatshirt & Boyfriend Sweatpants in Lilac Tie Dye
Good American
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt & Boyfriend Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Boyfriend Sweatshirt & Boyfriend Sweatpants in Lilac Tie Dye
Good American
If you like a subtle tie-dye look, this oversized crewneck and sweatpant pair from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is a winner. 
SWEATSHIRT
SWEATPANTS
Fitted Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress in Pink Tie Dye
Old Navy
Old Navy Fitted Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress
Old Navy
Fitted Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress in Pink Tie Dye
Old Navy
A T-shirt dress is stylish and casual. We love this pink one from Old Navy. It's the perfect nap dress, too. 
REGULARLY $34.99
Mayberry Tie-Dye Slipper in Pink Tie Dye
Emu Australia
Emu Australia Mayberry Tie-Dye Slipper
Urban Outfitters
Mayberry Tie-Dye Slipper in Pink Tie Dye
Emu Australia
Plush, fuzzy slippers with criss-cross straps are so on-trend, even more so with the tie-dye, like this Emu Australia pair. 
Cropped Hoodie & High-Rise Vintage Jogger Sweatpants in Blue/Gray Tie-Dye
Wild Fable
Wild Fable Cropped Hoodie & High-Rise Vintage Jogger Sweatpants in Blue/Gray Tie-Dye
Target
Cropped Hoodie & High-Rise Vintage Jogger Sweatpants in Blue/Gray Tie-Dye
Wild Fable
Score this cropped hoodie and high-waist sweatpants from Target's Wild Fable for only $18 and $22, respectively. 
HOODIE
SWEATPANTS
The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew & The Softest French Terry Jogger in Blue Horizon Tie Dye
Summersalt
Summersalt The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew & The Softest French Terry Jogger
Summersalt
The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew & The Softest French Terry Jogger in Blue Horizon Tie Dye
Summersalt
These Summersalt super-soft French terry crewneck sweatshirt and drawstring joggers are made with eco-friendly TENCEL fabric. 
CREW
JOGGER

Matching Sets

For an at-home outfit that's comfortable and put-together, matching sets with fashion-forward flair and stylish details are the ideal choice. Options range from a set of bralette and high-waisted shorts like Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to a ribbed top and flared pants. Matching sets are guaranteed to make you look like you've put in effort even if you're just chilling on the couch. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Cozy Knit Bralette & Cozy Knit Short
SKIMS
skims set
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Bralette & Cozy Knit Short
SKIMS
The Cozy Collection from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS was a hit during quarantine for their chic, snuggly matching sets. 
BRALETTE
SHORT
Plus Premium Soft Knit Crop & Pants Lounge Set
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Premium Soft Knit Crop & Pants Lounge Set
Boohoo
Plus Premium Soft Knit Crop & Pants Lounge Set
Boohoo
From the on-trend cream shade to the cozy, fuzzy fabric, this Boohoo lounge ensemble is the epitome of chic. 
REGULARLY $75
Maternity Mix & Match Lounge Super Soft Rib Set with Channelling
ASOS
ASOS Maternity Mix & Match Lounge Super Soft Rib Set with Channelling
ASOS
Maternity Mix & Match Lounge Super Soft Rib Set with Channelling
ASOS
Expectant moms can stay comfy in this sage ribbed set from ASOS, featuring a long-sleeve top and bottoms. Matching shorts are also an option for $26. 
SWEATSHIRT
SWEATPANTS
What a Pearl Wants Knit Shorts Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal What a Pearl Wants Knit Shorts Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
What a Pearl Wants Knit Shorts Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
How sweet is this fluffy knit cardigan and shorts set with pearl buttons? Shop it for under $23 at Nasty Gal. 
REGULARLY $56
Ribbed Top & Ribbed Flared Trousers
Mango
mango ribbed set
Mango
Ribbed Top & Ribbed Flared Trousers
Mango
If you want to be polished and comfy, try this Mango ribbed tank and coordinating flared pants. Throw on a chunky cardigan or a blazer for Zoom meetings. 
TOP
TROUSERS

Sweatsuits 

The ultra-comfy sweatsuit was the work-from-home uniform this year. The athletic-inspired outfit consisting of a sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants was a top choice, like this ensemble worn by Kylie Jenner

GET THE LOOK: 

Plus Size White Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
Missguided Plus Size White Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
Plus Size White Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
A classic sweatsuit with pockets from Missguided. 
REGULARLY $57
Your Favourite Crew & High Waist Track Pant
Cotton On
Cotton On sweatsuit
Cotton On
Your Favourite Crew & High Waist Track Pant
Cotton On
Cotton On has a myriad of sweatsuit options that are cool and affordable. 
REGULARLY $29.99 (CREW)
REGULARLY $24.99 (PANT)
ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Crew Sweatshirt & ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants
Nike
Nike ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Crew Sweatshirt & ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants
Nike
ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Crew Sweatshirt & ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants
Nike
Invest in this Nike sweatsuit made from recycled polyester fibers. Inspired by Smith Rock State Park in Oregon, the ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" style is made to keep warm air in while being lightweight and breathable. It's the perfect cozy winter outfit whether you're outdoors or indoors.   
SWEATSHIRT
PANTS
Quilted Drawstring Hoodie & Quilted Drawstring Joggers
Forever 21
Forever 21 quilted sweatsuit
Forever 21
Quilted Drawstring Hoodie & Quilted Drawstring Joggers
Forever 21
We love the unique quilted detail of this Forever 21 hoodie and joggers. 
REGULARLY $27.99 (HOODIE)
JOGGERS

Pajamas

The classic pajama set got more wear as daytime dressing and sleepwear blurred together. Modern, sleek and fashion-forward designs were seen on celebs like Gabrielle Union. Whether they're plaid, striped, patterned or monochrome, stylish pajamas simultaneously look relaxed and polished. 

GET THE LOOK:

Brushed Twill Plaid Pajamas Set
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lauren Ralph Lauren Brushed Twill Plaid Pajamas Set
Macy's
Brushed Twill Plaid Pajamas Set
Lauren Ralph Lauren
There's nothing like a red plaid pajama to get you in the festive mood! This Lauren Ralph Lauren style would make a great gift. 
Piping Trimmed Lounge Jumpsuit
Eloquii
Eloquii Piping Trimmed Lounge Jumpsuit
Eloquii
Piping Trimmed Lounge Jumpsuit
Eloquii
We are obsessed with this striped lounge jumpsuit from Eloquii. This one-piece has the look and feel of luxe silky pajamas while appearing so put-together. Definitely Zoom-worthy. 
REGULARLY $139.95
Pajamas Set
Ekouaer
Amazon Pajamas Set
Amazon
Pajamas Set
Ekouaer
Can't go wrong with a timeless buttoned pajama with contrast piping. This Ekouaer pajama set is a bestseller on Amazon and has over 4,500 ratings. 
Bella Long Sleeve PJ Set
Cosabella
Cosabella Bella Long Sleeve PJ Set
Shopbop
Bella Long Sleeve PJ Set
Cosabella
Try a fun print like this leopard pattern from Cosabella. 
Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set
Lunya
Lunya Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set
Lunya
Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set
Lunya
Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious silk pajama set from Lunya, known for their 100% silk designs that are washable. This set comes with a boxy cropped shirt and comfortable, roomy pants with side slits. 

