Loungewear Trends of 2020: Tie-Dye, Sweatsuits and More Styles Celebs Loved
Many of us spent most of the year at home as the world followed safety precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Instead of dressing to leave the house for the day, we stayed put inside, whether that meant working from home, attending school virtually, deep cleaning our space or merely trying to stay calm during this unprecedented year.
One thing's for sure -- comfortable clothes (and face masks) took over our daily wardrobe as we swapped our jeans and shirts for sweatshirts and joggers as loungewear became the sought-after shopping category in 2020.
Looking back on the year in fashion, we've gathered the biggest loungewear trends that were worn on repeat, including celebs who shared their at-home looks on social media.
From the ubiquitous tie-dye trend to the growing popularity of sweatsuits, see ET Style's selection of the top loungewear trends of 2020 and shop our favorite styles below.
Tie-Dye
There's no doubt tie-dye was one of the biggest trends of 2020 -- the groovy, colorful style was everywhere. Stars like Hailey Bieber wore the throwback trend non-stop and so did we. Tie-dye was iterated in different types of lounge clothing and accessories from hoodies and joggers to slippers and dresses. Choose from a variety of shades whether you want something subtle and muted or bright and bold.
Matching Sets
For an at-home outfit that's comfortable and put-together, matching sets with fashion-forward flair and stylish details are the ideal choice. Options range from a set of bralette and high-waisted shorts like Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to a ribbed top and flared pants. Matching sets are guaranteed to make you look like you've put in effort even if you're just chilling on the couch.
Sweatsuits
The ultra-comfy sweatsuit was the work-from-home uniform this year. The athletic-inspired outfit consisting of a sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants was a top choice, like this ensemble worn by Kylie Jenner.
Pajamas
The classic pajama set got more wear as daytime dressing and sleepwear blurred together. Modern, sleek and fashion-forward designs were seen on celebs like Gabrielle Union. Whether they're plaid, striped, patterned or monochrome, stylish pajamas simultaneously look relaxed and polished.
