With temps warming up this summer, it's officially sandal season, meaning the need for a fresh coat of paint on your toes is all the more essential. If you're already a convert to the DIY manicure, making the switch to the at-home pedicure might be simpler than you think.

While it's a bit more involved than a manicure, a salon-worthy pedicure doesn't have to be intimidating. All you need are the right tools, a few ground rules and just a bit of patience. But potentially the best part of the at-home pedicure is that outside of the initial cost of a foot spa and some new nail polish, you'll be saving money long term. You can also freshen up your toes on your next vacation without having to find a nearby nail salon.

To recreate the experience you'd get at the salon, we've broken down the art of the do-it-yourself pedicure into three steps: clean, prep and paint. All you have to do is follow these steps for a thorough, long-lasting pedi that you'll want to show off when you're wearing those perfect summer sandals.

The hardest part of an at-home nail treatment is figuring out how to kill time while your toes dry. Without further ado, follow our guide below for a no-fail at-home pedicure.

Step 1: Start Fresh

The perfect pedicure starts with stripping your toes down to their natural beauty and soaking your feet to soften any dead skin, making it easier to scrub off.

Dr. Teals Salt Bath Variety Gift Set Amazon Dr. Teals Salt Bath Variety Gift Set Elevate your foot bath experience by adding a muscle-pampering foot soak with Epsom salt. Get a lavender, eucalyptus and nourishing foot soak in this gift set that works to soften calluses, eliminate odors and fight irritations and fungus. Soak feet for five to 10 minutes, then dry completely with a soft towel to reveal feet that are clean and rejuvenated. $28 Shop Now

OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil Amazon OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil Cuticle oil can go on after your polish drys to soften your cuticles, but it's also a great option to put on before you soak your feet if you have extra dry skin. This OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil is the same product used at many professional salons. $11 Shop Now

Step 2: Prep Your Feet

Roll up your sleeves! Now it's time for trimming, filing, scrubbing and moisturizing.

Bare August Foot Scrub Amazon Bare August Foot Scrub Use a softening foot scrub to smooth out any additional rough spots. Made with natural ingredients, like sunflower seed oil, this scrub will help your feet feel silky smooth. $25 $20 WITH COUPON Shop Now

deborah lippmann Cuticle Lab Amazon deborah lippmann Cuticle Lab If your cuticles need extra help, check out the Cuticle Lab Kit from deborah lippmann. It comes with everything you need to care for your cuticles including cuticle removal cream, cuticle oil, a nourishing cream and a cuticle pusher. $49 $30 Shop Now

Step 3: Paint Your Toes

There's no more to this step than choosing a pretty shade of nail polish. A base coat and top coat will work together to make all of your hard work last. Below, we've picked out the trendiest nail polish colors and designs for summer 2023.

Orly Bonder Rubberized Base Coat Amazon Orly Bonder Rubberized Base Coat For long-lasting polish, start with a thin coat of a long-wear base coat. A good base coat also creates a barrier to protect nails from potentially damaging polish ingredients. Orly Bonder is a favorite of at-home pedicurists because it helps grip your polish to your nails. $10 Shop Now

ILNP Poolside Collection Amazon ILNP Poolside Collection Clearly, you should paint your toes whatever color (or colors) will make you happy. Right now we're loving the neon shades included in this ILNP set. Apply two coats, allowing each to dry completely. $60 Shop Now

Cirque Colors Morningtide Jelly Nail Polish Amazon Cirque Colors Morningtide Jelly Nail Polish Jelly polishes, that have a somewhat sheer finish, have also been a big trend the past year. This sheer french blue from Cirque Colors will give your toes a unique look for those that like something out of the ordinary. $13 Shop Now

Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit If you prefer a gel pedicure, this kit from Jodsone has everything you need to do one right at home. From a UV lamp to several gel polishes and even nail tools, you'll be an expert at gel pedicures in no time. $75 $50 Shop Now

