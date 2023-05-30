Everything You'll Need for a Salon-Worthy Pedicure at Home: Scrubs, Oils, Nail Polish and More
With temps warming up this summer, it's officially sandal season, meaning the need for a fresh coat of paint on your toes is all the more essential. If you're already a convert to the DIY manicure, making the switch to the at-home pedicure might be simpler than you think.
While it's a bit more involved than a manicure, a salon-worthy pedicure doesn't have to be intimidating. All you need are the right tools, a few ground rules and just a bit of patience. But potentially the best part of the at-home pedicure is that outside of the initial cost of a foot spa and some new nail polish, you'll be saving money long term. You can also freshen up your toes on your next vacation without having to find a nearby nail salon.
To recreate the experience you'd get at the salon, we've broken down the art of the do-it-yourself pedicure into three steps: clean, prep and paint. All you have to do is follow these steps for a thorough, long-lasting pedi that you'll want to show off when you're wearing those perfect summer sandals.
The hardest part of an at-home nail treatment is figuring out how to kill time while your toes dry. Without further ado, follow our guide below for a no-fail at-home pedicure.
Step 1: Start Fresh
The perfect pedicure starts with stripping your toes down to their natural beauty and soaking your feet to soften any dead skin, making it easier to scrub off.
Use nail polish remover and a cotton pad to wipe off any old polish or dirt. This gentle soy-based remover is enriched with vitamins and lavender essential oil, offers a pleasant removal process.
This easy-to-use foot spa gently massages your feet as they soak. Simply add water, activate the toe-touch control, sit back and relax. As a bonus, it's collapsable for easy storage.
Elevate your foot bath experience by adding a muscle-pampering foot soak with Epsom salt. Get a lavender, eucalyptus and nourishing foot soak in this gift set that works to soften calluses, eliminate odors and fight irritations and fungus. Soak feet for five to 10 minutes, then dry completely with a soft towel to reveal feet that are clean and rejuvenated.
Make your pedicure feel like a tropical vacation with these fruity bath salts from Bella & Bear.
Cuticle oil can go on after your polish drys to soften your cuticles, but it's also a great option to put on before you soak your feet if you have extra dry skin. This OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil is the same product used at many professional salons.
Once your feet are done soaking, dry off with the soft and absorbent microfiber towels available in a wide array of colors.
Step 2: Prep Your Feet
Roll up your sleeves! Now it's time for trimming, filing, scrubbing and moisturizing.
Start with nail clippers to trim toenails to your ideal length. These stainless steel clippers are sharp and large enough to cut through thicker toenails.
You can scrub off dry skin, file the nail and then buff with this 12-piece manicure set that also works perfectly for a pedicure.
Gentle, yet effective, this highly-rated foot file from Bare Augustus exfoliates dead skin from dry or wet feet.
For extra care, consider a callus and dead skin remover that's designed for feet. The battery-operated Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File uses a 360-degree roller to gently buff away the thick, hard skin on heels and toes, resulting in seriously soft and smooth feet within seconds.
Use a softening foot scrub to smooth out any additional rough spots. Made with natural ingredients, like sunflower seed oil, this scrub will help your feet feel silky smooth.
Moisturize feet with a thick lotion formulated for tough, dry skin. This Aquaphor ointment contains panthenol and glycerin to moisturize, to help nourish and protect your skin from head to toe, which is particularly helpful for feet that need a little extra TLC.
For something a bit more luxurious, go with L'Occitane 15% Shea Butter Foot Cream that's enriched with soothing lavender and arnica.
This three-pack of foot cream from Burt's Bees is crafted with natural ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil and oats. With over 1,200 reviews, this moisturizing cream currently has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating.
If your cuticles need extra help, check out the Cuticle Lab Kit from deborah lippmann. It comes with everything you need to care for your cuticles including cuticle removal cream, cuticle oil, a nourishing cream and a cuticle pusher.
Step 3: Paint Your Toes
There's no more to this step than choosing a pretty shade of nail polish. A base coat and top coat will work together to make all of your hard work last. Below, we've picked out the trendiest nail polish colors and designs for summer 2023.
These silicone dividers separate your toes so you don't accidentally smudge your polish before it dries.
For long-lasting polish, start with a thin coat of a long-wear base coat. A good base coat also creates a barrier to protect nails from potentially damaging polish ingredients. Orly Bonder is a favorite of at-home pedicurists because it helps grip your polish to your nails.
Clearly, you should paint your toes whatever color (or colors) will make you happy. Right now we're loving the neon shades included in this ILNP set. Apply two coats, allowing each to dry completely.
Bold colors are in this summer, like this vibrant red from essie, that's also vegan and cruelty-free.
Jelly polishes, that have a somewhat sheer finish, have also been a big trend the past year. This sheer french blue from Cirque Colors will give your toes a unique look for those that like something out of the ordinary.
You don't need to be an artist to get cool nail designs when you use nail strips. These semi-cured stickers from ohora harden with a UV light, just be sure to get the lamp if you don't yet own one.
You want to keep your pedicure pristine, right? Use a top coat to seal the polish, prevent chips and add even more shine. Seche Vite is a favorite of many who do their own pedicures (or manicures).
If you prefer a gel pedicure, this kit from Jodsone has everything you need to do one right at home. From a UV lamp to several gel polishes and even nail tools, you'll be an expert at gel pedicures in no time.
RELATED CONTENT:
Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand ILIA Launches New Products for Fuller Brows
Shop Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Must-Haves Up to 50% Off This Weekend
The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now
Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale During the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul
Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale
Padma Lakshmi's Biggest Beauty Regret From Her 20s (Exclusive)
The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long