Celeb-Loved Clean Beauty Brand ILIA Launches Two New Products for Your Best Brows Yet

By Lauren Gruber
Whether you wax, pluck or thread, maintaining your eyebrows is a full-time job — and having a good brow day can make or break your beauty routine. For the days when your brows are looking a little unruly or you just want to emphasize your assets, having a trusty pencil or gel on hand is key to pulling your look together.

If you're still in search of the perfect brow solution to add to your makeup collection, celeb-loved clean beauty brand ILIA just dropped two new products to help you achieve your best brows yet: a micro-tip pencil available in eight colors and a conditioning clear gel.

So many celebrities, from Kate Hudson and Pamela Anderson to Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian, are obsessed with the brand for its skincare-first ethos and clean yet effective formulas. ILIA's new brow products are no different — made with nourishing ingredients such as hydrolyzed quinoa and provitamin B5 to maintain hair health.

ILIA In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil
ILIA
A tiny, ultra-precise tip allows you to create hairlike strokes that blend easily into your existing brows for a seamless look.

$24
$24
In Frame Brow Gel
ILIA
Made with protein-rich hydrolyzed quinoa and a hair renewal complex, ILIA's flake-free brow gel keeps your brows in place while promoting healthy hair growth.

$24
$24

Best Eyebrow Gels and Products

Brow products aren't one-size-fits-all, so we've rounded up a few more of our favorite gels and pencils to help you find your holy grail. From the internet's favorite Glossier Boy Brow to e.l.f.'s $3 pencil, check out the best brow products to shop for every budget.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon
Create the brows you want with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' #1 selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.

$25
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue, Extreme Hold Tinted Eyebrow Gel
Amazon
Available in four colors as well as clear, NYX's tinted gel provides an extra-strong hold for up to 16 hours.

$9$7
Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil
Sephora
"Absolutely run to buy this pencil!" wrote one rave reviewer of Too Faced's brow detailer. "This is so smooth and actually saves me time because it fills my brows in so quickly! It’s like butter on my skin. This is my holy grail eyebrow pencil now!"

$25
Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade
Sephora
The cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow conditions and grooms brows while providing a natural-looking tint.

$17
e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil
Amazon
At just $3, e.l.f.'s top-rated brow pencil is an affordable solution to sparse brows.

$3
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows Tinted Eyebrow Gel
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury's micro-fine brush makes it easy to shape and tint every single hair while conditioning with vitamin E.

$26
Revlon ColorStay Micro Eyebrow Pencil
Amazon
Infused with nourishing argan and marula oils, Revlon's waterproof brow pencil makes it easy to create naturally fuller-looking brows.

$10$7
Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil
Sephora
Get full, defined brows that last all day with Benefit's easy-to-use waterproof pencil formula.

$25

