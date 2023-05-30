Whether you wax, pluck or thread, maintaining your eyebrows is a full-time job — and having a good brow day can make or break your beauty routine. For the days when your brows are looking a little unruly or you just want to emphasize your assets, having a trusty pencil or gel on hand is key to pulling your look together.

If you're still in search of the perfect brow solution to add to your makeup collection, celeb-loved clean beauty brand ILIA just dropped two new products to help you achieve your best brows yet: a micro-tip pencil available in eight colors and a conditioning clear gel.

So many celebrities, from Kate Hudson and Pamela Anderson to Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian, are obsessed with the brand for its skincare-first ethos and clean yet effective formulas. ILIA's new brow products are no different — made with nourishing ingredients such as hydrolyzed quinoa and provitamin B5 to maintain hair health.

Best Eyebrow Gels and Products

Brow products aren't one-size-fits-all, so we've rounded up a few more of our favorite gels and pencils to help you find your holy grail. From the internet's favorite Glossier Boy Brow to e.l.f.'s $3 pencil, check out the best brow products to shop for every budget.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Create the brows you want with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' #1 selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision. $25 Shop Now

