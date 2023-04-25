Sofia Richie's Wedding Makeup Artist Swears By This Affordable Beauty Product — On Sale for $9
If you've been anywhere on the internet in the last few days, you've probably been inundated with photos from Sofia Richie's wedding — and with good reason.
On Saturday, April 22, American model and influencer (and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie) Sofia Richie got married to British music executive Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony at the South of France's Hotel du Cap Eden Roc.
The legendary vacation spot has been frequented by everyone from F. Scott Fitzgerald and Picasso to Elizabeth Taylor and the Kennedys. Richie's wedding guest list was similarly star-studded — Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and Richie's sister Nicole attended the nuptials.
For her wedding wardrobe, Richie paired an arsenal of archival and custom Chanel looks with a timeless makeup look composed of surprisingly affordable products. Richie's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, shared on TikTok exactly how she achieved the bride's understated glam.
@patidubroff here’s how to get Sofia Richie’s WEDDING makeup look @sofiarichiegrainge #sofiarichiewedding#sofiarichiestyle#bridalmakeup#chanelbeauty#nudestix#welovecoco#makeupbymario#dibsbeauty#maybelline @chanelbeautyofficial ♬ Sunshine - WIRA
Below, shop the exact products used to create Sofia Richie's wedding makeup look — starting at just $9!
Waterproof mascara is a must for weddings, and Dubroff used this affordable pick from Maybelline on Richie's lashes.
A light wash of bronzer gave Richie's skin a sunkissed look.
Dubroff layered together NUDESTIX's matte cream blush in the shades Sunkissed and Picante.
Blend this eye contour all over the lid to subtly define the eye.
Dubroff's hack to the perfect pout? A touch of lip contour from Dibs Beauty.
A hydrating, lightly pigmented balm was key to Richie's natural, glowy look.
Finally, Dubroff added a bit of this pencil to the center of Richie's lips.
