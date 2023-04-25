If you've been anywhere on the internet in the last few days, you've probably been inundated with photos from Sofia Richie's wedding — and with good reason.

On Saturday, April 22, American model and influencer (and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie) Sofia Richie got married to British music executive Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony at the South of France's Hotel du Cap Eden Roc.

The legendary vacation spot has been frequented by everyone from F. Scott Fitzgerald and Picasso to Elizabeth Taylor and the Kennedys. Richie's wedding guest list was similarly star-studded — Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and Richie's sister Nicole attended the nuptials.

For her wedding wardrobe, Richie paired an arsenal of archival and custom Chanel looks with a timeless makeup look composed of surprisingly affordable products. Richie's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, shared on TikTok exactly how she achieved the bride's understated glam.

Below, shop the exact products used to create Sofia Richie's wedding makeup look — starting at just $9!

