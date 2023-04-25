Shopping

Sofia Richie's Wedding Makeup Artist Swears By This Affordable Beauty Product — On Sale for $9

By Lauren Gruber
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
If you've been anywhere on the internet in the last few days, you've probably been inundated with photos from Sofia Richie's wedding — and with good reason. 

On Saturday, April 22, American model and influencer (and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie) Sofia Richie got married to British music executive Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony at the South of France's Hotel du Cap Eden Roc.

The legendary vacation spot has been frequented by everyone from F. Scott Fitzgerald and Picasso to Elizabeth Taylor and the Kennedys. Richie's wedding guest list was similarly star-studded — Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and Richie's sister Nicole attended the nuptials.

For her wedding wardrobe, Richie paired an arsenal of archival and custom Chanel looks with a timeless makeup look composed of surprisingly affordable products. Richie's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, shared on TikTok exactly how she achieved the bride's understated glam.

@patidubroff here’s how to get Sofia Richie’s WEDDING makeup look @sofiarichiegrainge #sofiarichiewedding#sofiarichiestyle#bridalmakeup#chanelbeauty#nudestix#welovecoco#makeupbymario#dibsbeauty#maybelline @chanelbeautyofficial ♬ Sunshine - WIRA

Below, shop the exact products used to create Sofia Richie's wedding makeup look — starting at just $9!

Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara
Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof mascara is a must for weddings, and Dubroff used this affordable pick from Maybelline on Richie's lashes.

$12$9
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt® Transforming Skin Enhancer
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt® Transforming Skin Enhancer
Sephora
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt® Transforming Skin Enhancer

A light wash of bronzer gave Richie's skin a sunkissed look.

$30
NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Blush Color
NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Blush Color
Ulta
NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Blush Color

Dubroff layered together NUDESTIX's matte cream blush in the shades Sunkissed and Picante.

$35
Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour
Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour
Saks Fifth Avenue
Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour

Blend this eye contour all over the lid to subtly define the eye.

$36
Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer
Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer
Dibs Beauty
Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer

Dubroff's hack to the perfect pout? A touch of lip contour from Dibs Beauty.

$16
Chanel ROUGE COCO Baume in Pink Delight
Chanel ROUGE COCO Baume in Pink Delight
Ulta
Chanel ROUGE COCO Baume in Pink Delight

A hydrating, lightly pigmented balm was key to Richie's natural, glowy look.

$45
NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil
Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil
Ulta
NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil

Finally, Dubroff added a bit of this pencil to the center of Richie's lips.

$27

