Sofia Richie's Wedding Day Begins With Intimate Brunch in France
Sofia Richie Gets Engaged to Elliot Grainge After Romantic Propo…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Watch Reign Disick Steal the Spotlight During Kourtney Kardashia…
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Danielle Ruhl Opens Up About Mental Health …
'Big Bang Theory' Actor Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall
How Shemar Moore Is Already Protecting Newborn Daughter From Boys
Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Joke About Putting 'VPR' to…
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Easter With Daughte…
‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Shocked by Arrest Ahead of Sentenci…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son Makes Facial Expressions Just Like …
Royal Family Still Feels 'Lack of Trust' With Prince Harry Befor…
EXCLUSIVE: Drake Bell Talks His Relationship Status, Says 'Every…
Go On Set With 'Bold and the Beautiful’ On-Screen and Real-Life …
Bridget Fonda Explains Why She'll Never Return to Acting in Rare…
Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With John Legend
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Delayed 16 Hours and Netflix Hasn't…
Caitlyn Jenner on Kanye West Making Kim Kardashian’s Life Diffic…
It's wedding day, and Sofia Richie's kicking things off with a lovely brunch!
The 24-year-old bride-to-be took to Instagram on Saturday ahead of her wedding ceremony and posted a series of photos on her Stories, some of which included the intimate setting for a brunch on what appears to be a picturesque day to say "I do!"
One of the photos shows the table setting set for 10 people, with about a dozen or so balloons as part of the decorations. Mimosas appear to be on the menu (there's orange juice on the table, but maybe they're just loading up on vitamin C), as well as pastries and fruit.
In another snap, Sofia posed next to the table in a white oversized hoodie, black sweats and slippers. It appears she may have showed up a bit early, as servers could be seen in the background setting up the munchies.
Sofia is expected to say "I do" later in the day to music executive Elliot Grainge in France.
On Friday, Sofia looked stunning in a white long-sleeved, turtleneck gown with intricate beading. She wore her hair in a sleek updo for the pre-wedding event. As for the groom, Elliot borrowed a page from Justin Timberlake and rocked a suit and tie.
The couple looked happy as can be as they were photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss.
Sofia, who converted to Judaism ahead of the nuptials, announced her engagement to Elliot in April 2022. A short later told ET that he had her family's approval.
"Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia's family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small."
RELATED CONTENT:
Sofia Richie Spotted in White Gown Ahead of Wedding in France
Sofia Richie Posts Her First TikTok From France Ahead of Wedding
Sofia Richie Reveals She Converted to Judaism to Marry Elliot Grainge
Related Gallery