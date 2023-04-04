Sofia Richie Reveals She Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie is turning a new page ahead of her wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge. The 24-year-old model announced via Instagram on Monday she has converted to Judaism in preparation for the couple's marriage.
"What a magical day," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!"
Richie announced her engagement to Grainge, 29, almost a year ago in April 2022. Shortly after the news broke, a source told ET that Richie's father, Lionel, and sister, Nicole, had given their full approval of the nuptials.
"Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia's family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small."
Grainge proposed to Richie in a romantic beachside setup. "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Elliot shared an image of Sofia kissing him, next to the caption, "she said yes ❤️❤️❤️."
ET confirmed Sofia and Elliot's relationship in April 2021. "Their relationship has been serious for a while, so their engagement was not a big surprise to anyone," a source told ET Grainge's proposal.
