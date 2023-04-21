Sofia Richie Spotted in White Gown Ahead of Wedding in France

Sofia Richie is getting ready to say "I do!" Ahead of her nuptials to Elliot Grainge in France, the 24-year-old bride-to-be was spotted looking stunning in a white gown.

The pics of Sofia rocking a long-sleeved, turtleneck gown with intricate beading were taken Friday night, ahead of the wedding itself. Sofia wore her hair in a sleek updo for the pre-wedding event. As for the groom, Elliot looked dapper in a suit and tie.

The couple looked happy as can be as they were photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that the couple is "so excited for their wedding celebrations."

"They are so in love and their families and friends can't wait to be part of this," the source says. "Everyone has been trickling into France ahead of the big day and those who have been there have been having the best time."

"Sofia and Elliot have an amazing relationship and are very in love and in sync," the source adds. "Sofia is set to wear a Chanel dress and is beyond ecstatic. It's a whole weekend affair."

Sofia, who converted to Judaism ahead of the nuptials, announced her engagement to Elliot in April 2022, and, shortly thereafter, a source told ET that he had her family's approval.

"Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia's family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small."

