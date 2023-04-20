Sofia Richie joined TikTok for the first time this week, checking in from the South of France ahead of her upcoming wedding to Elliot Grainge.

Sofia's TikTok handle includes her new last name, @sofiarichiegrainge, a first for the soon-to-be newlywed. She posted from inside a room, but identified the area as the South of France.

"Help me pick out an outfit," she said. "We're going out on a little dinner excursion."

Sofia took her followers along with her as she chose a maxi-length halter dress and clipped her hair back. "I like to put my jewelry on before I put my shoes on because it's just preference," she said.

She took some time to decide which earrings to wear, and then showed viewers an up-close view of putting her rings on, which included one that Sofia identified as her "wedding ring."

Sofia paired the look with white pumps and a pink purse. "I am going to have a glass of red wine," she said, before ending by blowing a kiss into the camera. She later shared photos of the outfit to Instagram.

"You can thank J for the content 🦋," she wrote.

Fans welcomed Sofia to TikTok with a rush of excited comments, many enthusiastic about her upcoming nuptials. Though details of her wedding aren't clear, Sofia has posted and reposted many celebratory Instagram messages from France this week, including one from a friend that labeled her "my bride."

Sofia also posted about her new TikTok account on Instagram, telling fans, "I caved."

Instagram/SofiaRichie

Sofia announced her engagement to Elliot almost a year ago in April 2022. Shortly after the news broke, a source told ET that Sofia's father, Lionel, and sister, Nicole, had given their full approval of the nuptials. Elliot proposed to her in a romantic beachside setup. "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Elliot shared an image of Sofia kissing him, next to the caption, "she said yes ❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED CONTENT:

Irina Shayk on What She's Teaching Her Daughter About Beauty

Lionel Richie on Performing Long-Time Friend King Charles' Coronation

Sofia Richie Reveals She Converted to Judaism to Marry Elliot Grainge

Related Gallery