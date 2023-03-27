Daisy Jones and the Six's Riley Keough certainly keeps us captivated with her character's enchanting voice and tumultuous relationship with Sam Claflin's Billy Dunne, but we also can't keep our eyes off her luminous skin.

A while back, the actress and granddaughter of Elvis Presley shared her beauty routine with Vogue, and now one of her favorite products is on sale. To add some warmth to her skin and define her cheekbones, Keough uses Colourpop's cream face and body bronzer — on sale for just $12.

How else does Keough achieve rockstar-status skin? She's loyal to cult-favorite brand Kate Somerville for most of her skincare products. Keough also uses the Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston-approved NuFACE device to make her face "more awake and tighter," especially before she goes on camera.

As far as makeup, the actress keeps things pretty minimal. "I'm a little bit of a hippie so I don't wear a lot of makeup all the time," she tells Vogue, true to the '70s setting of Daisy Jones and the Six. "I always want to just look as natural as I possibly can. I don't like looking like I have makeup on."

Below, we've rounded up Keough's favorite makeup and skincare products for an effortless no-makeup makeup look. And, in case you haven't started watching Daisy Jones and the Six, the show is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

