Riley Keough Says She Had Premonitions About Her 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Role and Her Husband
Riley Keough Confirms Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Will Appear in …
Justin Bieber Makes His First Public Appearance Since Canceling …
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
Matt Smith Is a Guitar-Strumming Charles Manson in 'Charlie Says…
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
Jay Leno Debuts New Face, New Ear After Suffering Third-Degree B…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She Never Saw an Oscar Nomination Coming…
Why King Charles Wants Prince Harry at His Coronation (Source)
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
North Transforms Into Dad Kanye West Alongside Kim Kardashian in…
Kelsea Ballerini Was ‘Livid’ When Morgan Evans Released ‘Over fo…
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Pedro Pascal Looks Back on ‘Buffy’ Days With ‘Incredibly Kind’ S…
Ben Kweller Reveals His 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Was Killed
Chris Pine's Rep Responds to Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting on …
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Erika Jayne on Finding ‘Peace’ After Legal Troubles and ‘RHOBH’ …
When Riley Keough knows ...she knows! On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 33-year-old actress opened up about premonitions she's had that have led her to some amazing things.
Keough stars in the highly anticipated series, Daisy Jones & The Six, and told Colbert that although she had not read the book of the same name or even knew much about the project, she was certain that she would be playing someone named Daisy.
"I had this weird premonition that I was going to play Daisy in this show," Keough shared. "I have these sort of things sometimes. It sounds a little spooky, but I do."
Keough assured Colbert and the audience that she doesn't see the future. It's more like a feeling. "I just knew it was going to happen," she said.
Keough's premonitions don't just come in the form of work. Elvis Presley's granddaughter also revealed that she had one of her feelings before she married her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.
"It's kinda like, I know certain things are going to happen," she said. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on like our second date and I thought, 'I'm gonna marry him and have kids with him.' I just knew. We didn't even say I love you yet."
The actress admitted that she refrained from sharing that bit with her husband at the time for fear of him being creeped out.
"It certainly wasn't at that point," she quipped. "I thought if I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station."
Keough and Petersen have been married since 2015, and welcomed their first child in 2022.
One thing Keough may not have seen coming is her husband's role in her latest show. Last week, she revealed to ET that Daisy Jones & the Six turned into a family affair when Petersen made a cameo.
"He did," Keough told ET's Nischelle Turner when asked about her husband's part in the series. "I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene. They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"
Daisy Jones & The Six premieres Friday, March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATED CONTENT:
Riley Keough Reacts to Austin Butler's Portrayal of Grandfather Elvis
Riley Keough Confirms Husband Ben Makes 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Cameo
Riley Keough Appears on First Carpet Since Lisa Marie Presley Death
Related Gallery