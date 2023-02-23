Riley Keough is making her first red carpet appearance since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Keough posed with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, at the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six Thursday night.

Following the death of her mother and amid a battle over her trust with grandmother, Priscilla Presley, the actress opted not to attend an event for her upcoming show, last week. Although she skipped the event, Riley did make her debut on TikTok by promoting the show, and sharing a giggle-filled post with her co-star, Sam Claflin.

While Thursday night's premiere marked the first time Keough has stepped out onto a carpet since her mother's tragic death last month, it's not the first time she's speaking out about her Lisa Marie or the highly-anticipated Prime Video series.

Ahead of the show's release, the 33-year-old actress and her co-star, Sam Claflin, sat down with ET’s Nischelle Turner to discuss not just the series -- but how Keough's own lineage of rock royalty as the granddaughter of Elvis Presley informed her starring role as Daisy Jones.

"It's pretty amazing. I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out which is like it's crazy to us I think," Keough said of tapping into her own musical ability for the show. "We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don't know, a year."

The series is an adaptation of the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid and stars Riley and Claflin as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, the talented, charismatic, and volatile lead singers of a rock band in 1970s California who rocket to fame and then suddenly, and inexplicably, call it quits.

As for continuing her family's musical legacy with a series like this one, Keough said Daisy Jones & The Six was more about creating her own personal relationship with playing music.

"I certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me," she said of making the show. "I'm not a musician -- or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way."

"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff," Keough continued. "But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

