Riley Keough Confirms Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Makes Cameo in 'The Daisy Jones & The Six' (Exclusive)
Riley Keough Confirms Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Will Appear in …
Britney Spears Concerns Fans After Speaking in British Accent an…
Paris Hilton Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Shares Its Special M…
Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Washboard Abs Dancing at Carnival After …
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Selena Gomez Reacts to ‘Unnecessary’ Drama With Kylie Jenner and…
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Accusations She Does Weight-Loss Inj…
Da Brat Breaks Down in Tears Over Wife Judy's Life-Threatening F…
Pink Shuts Down Christina Aguilera Shade Accusations
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
What Kelsea Ballerini Gave Up to Get Out of ‘Nasty’ Divorce From…
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Khloé Kardashian Hit With Lawsuit From Former Assistant
Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable on First ‘Vogue’ Cover Sinc…
'The Masked Singer': Why Dick Van Dyke Brought Judges to Tears
Shereé Whitfield Plays Coy About New Man and Kim Zolciak-Bierman…
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
'When Calls the Heart' Season 10: Watch the First Footage!
Riley Keough turned Daisy Jones & The Six into a family affair!
ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 33-year-old actress and new mom at the premiere of the highly anticipated new Amazon Prime Video series Thursday, where she shared how confirmed that her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, makes a cameo in episode two of the show.
"He did," Keough said when asked about the rumored cameo. "I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene."
She continued, "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"
Keough, who posed with Smith-Petersen on the carpet, also created a family off-screen with her Daisy Jones & The Six cast, calling it one of the "most wonderful" parts about making the show.
"I mean, we're like, they are like my second family," she gushed. "And I think that was one of the most wonderful parts of this experience. I gained a second family."
The premiere marked Keough's first red carpet appearance since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. While she didn't discuss her mother's passing Thursday, when speaking with ET ahead of the show's premiere, Keough did share why she's focused less on continuing the Presley family's musical legacy with the series, and more on creating her own personal relationship with playing music.
"I certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me," Keough said of making the show. "I'm not a musician -- or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way."
"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff," she continued. "But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."
Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATED CONTENT:
Riley Keough Appears on First Carpet Since Lisa Marie Presley Death
Riley Keough on Grandfather Elvis' Legacy, and Her Own Musical Journey
Riley Keough Skips 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Event Amid Trust Dispute
Related Gallery