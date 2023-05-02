The 2023 Met Gala went off without a hitch last night, and so many of our favorite stars showed up to honor this year's theme: Karl Lagerfield, the late fashion designer most known for his work as Chanel's creative director.

Whether they wore extremely literal outfits — Doja Cat and Jared Leto dressing up as Lagerfield's beloved feline, Choupette — or more subtle homages to the designer's life's work, everyone from Rihanna to Anne Hathaway graced the beige carpet during fashion's most important night out.

While custom Schiaparelli and archival Chanel gowns might not be attainable for most, you can recreate your favorite Met Gala looks by taking inspiration from last night's beauty moments. Actress Emily Blunt and model Miranda Kerr relied on clean beauty brand ILIA for their Met Gala glam.

“I was inspired by the high glamour girls of the 90s Chanel runway shows," said Kerr's ILIA makeup artist Ericka Verrett. "Hair was having a moment, (overdone & accessorized), and makeup felt like it had no rules. There was an eye, a lip, a cheek… the whole kitchen sink!”

Known for its cruelty-free line of meticulously formulated products, ILIA prioritizes a skin-first approach to makeup. Many of ILIA's products, such as the best-selling Super Serum Skin Tint, double as skincare with ingredients such as squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Below, you can shop every ILIA product used to create Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr's Met Gala makeup looks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 20% Off the Makeup Behind the 2023 Met Gala's Best Beauty Looks

Yara Shahidi on Channeling '90s Supermodels for Met Gala (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Reveals What North West Did While She Attended the Met

Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala

Inside the 2023 Met Gala With Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More

Kim Kardashian's Pearl-Covered Met Gala Dress Breaks Apart

Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Look With Bad Bunny at Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfeld Looks!