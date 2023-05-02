Shopping

Clean Beauty Brand ILIA Is the Secret to Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr's Met Gala Glam

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
miranda kerr
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 2023 Met Gala went off without a hitch last night, and so many of our favorite stars showed up to honor this year's theme: Karl Lagerfield, the late fashion designer most known for his work as Chanel's creative director.

Whether they wore extremely literal outfitsDoja Cat and Jared Leto dressing up as Lagerfield's beloved feline, Choupette — or more subtle homages to the designer's life's work, everyone from Rihanna to Anne Hathaway graced the beige carpet during fashion's most important night out.

While custom Schiaparelli and archival Chanel gowns might not be attainable for most, you can recreate your favorite Met Gala looks by taking inspiration from last night's beauty moments. Actress Emily Blunt and model Miranda Kerr relied on clean beauty brand ILIA for their Met Gala glam.

“I was inspired by the high glamour girls of the 90s Chanel runway shows," said Kerr's ILIA makeup artist Ericka Verrett. "Hair was having a moment, (overdone & accessorized), and makeup felt like it had no rules. There was an eye, a lip, a cheek… the whole kitchen sink!”

Known for its cruelty-free line of meticulously formulated products, ILIA prioritizes a skin-first approach to makeup. Many of ILIA's products, such as the best-selling Super Serum Skin Tint, double as skincare with ingredients such as squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Below, you can shop every ILIA product used to create Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr's Met Gala makeup looks.

ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
Amazon
ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

For a hydrated base, apply this silicone-free primer after your skincare prep and before foundation.

$52
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Amazon
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Both Kerr and Blunt wore this clean, tinted serum that provides light coverage with mineral SPF and active levels of skincare ingredients — available in 30 flexible shades.

$48
ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer with Vitamin C
ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer with Vitamin C
Amazon
ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer with Vitamin C

An infusion of vitamin C lets this concealer brighten your skin in more ways than one.

$32$30
ILIA Soft Focus Finishing Powder
ILIA Soft Focus Finishing Powder
Amazon
ILIA Soft Focus Finishing Powder

To keep Kerr's T-zone oil-free, her makeup artist used this blurring powder to set her foundation.

$36
ILIA Multi-Stick For Lips + Cheeks
ILIA Multi-Stick For Lips + Cheeks
Amazon
ILIA Multi-Stick For Lips + Cheeks

Emily Blunt's makeup artist Jenn Streicher used this pale pink blush on her cheeks for a healthy glow. Meanwhile, Kerr's MUA used the same product in peachy pink Whisper.

$36
ILIA Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
ILIA Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
Amazon
ILIA Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint

For a subtle shimmer, apply the chromatic eye tint all over the lid with your fingers.

$28
ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
Amazon
ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

Choose between warm or cool tones for this six-shade palette of essential neutral eyeshadow.

$40
ILIA Color Block Lipstick
ILIA Color Block Lipstick
Amazon
ILIA Color Block Lipstick

This lipstick delivers plenty of hydration thanks to a healthy dose of organic castor seed oil.

$28
ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara
ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara
Amazon
ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara

Aside from creating plenty of volume, active hair care ingredients work to condition lashes so that they look stronger and healthier.

$27
ILIA Clean Line Liquid Liner
ILIA Clean Line Liquid Liner
Amazon
ILIA Clean Line Liquid Liner

After a few coats of volumizing mascara, Blunt's makeup artist brushed this liquid liner onto her lash line to further define her eyes.

$28

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 20% Off the Makeup Behind the 2023 Met Gala's Best Beauty Looks

Yara Shahidi on Channeling '90s Supermodels for Met Gala (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Reveals What North West Did While She Attended the Met

Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala 

Inside the 2023 Met Gala With Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More

Kim Kardashian's Pearl-Covered Met Gala Dress Breaks Apart

Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Look With Bad Bunny at Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfeld Looks!