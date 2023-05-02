Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala 

Lea Michele continues to pay homage to Barbra Streisand.

The Funny Girl star shared photos of the EGOT winner on her Instagram Story, which inspired her look at this year's Met Gala in New York City.

Michele debuted a bob haircut, glam done by celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzales using Armani beauty products and Tweezerman tools, and a stunning gown that mirrored the inspiration she took from Streisand. The 36-year-old actress wore a custom Michael Kors Collection silver tulle cutout dress with hand-beaded mirror sequins, dégradé fringe, and a matching bow.

Instagram/@LeaMichele

Requiring over 1,440 hours to hand-embroider, the gown was adorned with 11,700 mirrored sequins and 10,100 individually stitched crystals scattered across the base. The glittering fringe consisted of different-sized strands of sequin down the arms and length of the gown that created a dégradé effect.

Michele wore a Fred Leighton art deco diamond bombe cocktail ring by Rene Boivin in Platinum and Kwiat 7.11ct round diamond studs in platinum.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Instagram/@LeaMichele

Michele is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Streisand in 1964.

Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared in December 2022 what 80-year-old Streisand thought of her performance.

"It was so surreal and such a wonderful moment. The fact that she acknowledged my performance -- I could cry. I called Jonathan [Groff] and Ryan Murphy sobbing," she told Town & Country magazine. "It was a beautiful, handwritten note that I will cherish. She was incredibly complimentary. It exists. It happened, and now I feel like so many dreams can come true."

As for Streisand's suggestion in the note that she direct Michele in a Funny Girl movie remake, the Glee alum reacted, "I hadn’t thought about that yet, but now you’ve placed it in the universe..."

Michele is looking forward to some rest and relaxation after Funny Girl closes in the fall. ET spoke with the Broadway star at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon last month about the hit revival and what she plans to do once the show wraps on Sept. 3.

"Oh my goodness, I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest," said Michele, who shares son Ever with husband Zandy Reich. "And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a 3-year-old."

As for the little one, who was hospitalized in March with a "scary health issue," Michele said he's doing much better. "He's well, thank you so much. He's good," she shared.

Meanwhile, Michele still has plenty of time left as Fanny Brice. When asked about the rave reviews both she and the show have received and the box office records it broke since it opened last year, the Glee alum said she's still processing these "amazing" and "incredible" accomplishments.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside the 2023 Met Gala With Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More

Kim Kardashian's Pearl-Covered Met Gala Dress Breaks Apart

Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Look With Bad Bunny at Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfeld Looks!

2023 Met Gala Couples: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and More!

Glenn Close Makes a Statement on Met Gala Red Carpet in Massive Cape

Lea Michele Shares an Update on Her Son's Hospitalization After 'Scary Health Issue' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery