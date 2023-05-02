Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala
Lea Michele Channels Barbra Streisand at 2023 Met Gala
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
Kendall Jenner Goes Pantsless at 2023 Met Gala
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Kim Kardashian Wears All Pearls at 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Serena Williams Debuts Pregnancy at 2023 Met Gala
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Lea Michele continues to pay homage to Barbra Streisand.
The Funny Girl star shared photos of the EGOT winner on her Instagram Story, which inspired her look at this year's Met Gala in New York City.
Michele debuted a bob haircut, glam done by celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzales using Armani beauty products and Tweezerman tools, and a stunning gown that mirrored the inspiration she took from Streisand. The 36-year-old actress wore a custom Michael Kors Collection silver tulle cutout dress with hand-beaded mirror sequins, dégradé fringe, and a matching bow.
Requiring over 1,440 hours to hand-embroider, the gown was adorned with 11,700 mirrored sequins and 10,100 individually stitched crystals scattered across the base. The glittering fringe consisted of different-sized strands of sequin down the arms and length of the gown that created a dégradé effect.
Michele wore a Fred Leighton art deco diamond bombe cocktail ring by Rene Boivin in Platinum and Kwiat 7.11ct round diamond studs in platinum.
Michele is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role originated by Streisand in 1964.
Michele, who has a long history of performing songs from Funny Girl on Glee and beyond, shared in December 2022 what 80-year-old Streisand thought of her performance.
"It was so surreal and such a wonderful moment. The fact that she acknowledged my performance -- I could cry. I called Jonathan [Groff] and Ryan Murphy sobbing," she told Town & Country magazine. "It was a beautiful, handwritten note that I will cherish. She was incredibly complimentary. It exists. It happened, and now I feel like so many dreams can come true."
As for Streisand's suggestion in the note that she direct Michele in a Funny Girl movie remake, the Glee alum reacted, "I hadn’t thought about that yet, but now you’ve placed it in the universe..."
Michele is looking forward to some rest and relaxation after Funny Girl closes in the fall. ET spoke with the Broadway star at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon last month about the hit revival and what she plans to do once the show wraps on Sept. 3.
"Oh my goodness, I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest," said Michele, who shares son Ever with husband Zandy Reich. "And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a 3-year-old."
As for the little one, who was hospitalized in March with a "scary health issue," Michele said he's doing much better. "He's well, thank you so much. He's good," she shared.
Meanwhile, Michele still has plenty of time left as Fanny Brice. When asked about the rave reviews both she and the show have received and the box office records it broke since it opened last year, the Glee alum said she's still processing these "amazing" and "incredible" accomplishments.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside the 2023 Met Gala With Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More
Kim Kardashian's Pearl-Covered Met Gala Dress Breaks Apart
Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Look With Bad Bunny at Met Gala After-Party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfeld Looks!
2023 Met Gala Couples: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and More!
Glenn Close Makes a Statement on Met Gala Red Carpet in Massive Cape
Related Gallery