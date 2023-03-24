Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is Coming Home Soon, Shares Pic From His Hospital Bed After 'Scary Health Issue'
Lea Michele's 2-year-old son, Ever, is on the mend. The 36-year-old Broadway star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share an update on her little boy's condition as well as her return to her leading role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," Michele captioned a photo of a sleeping Ever in his hospital bed. "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the @FunnyGirlBwy stage this weekend."
Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich.
The update comes just two days after Michele initially posted that Ever had been admitted to the hospital "with a scary health issue."
At the time, she apologized for having to miss performances of Funny Girl, writing, "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength." Julie Benko stepped in as Michele's understudy.
