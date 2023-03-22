Lea Michele's Son Ever, 2, Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
Lea Michele is asking fans for "some love and strength" after revealing her 2-year-old son has been hospitalized.
The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared a photo of her holding her son, Ever's, hand over a teddy bear. She overlayed the text with some sad news that forced her to bow out of Wednesday's Funny Girl performance.
"I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today," she wrote. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I ned to be here for. I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."
Lea shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich.
Funny Girl's verified Twitter account also posted on Wednesday that Michele will be out for both shows and that actress Julie Benko would play the role of Fanny Brice.
Michele's had a lot of success with Funny Girl since taking over the role back in September, after it was announced that the original star -- Beanie Feldstein -- would leave two months earlier than originally reported. At the time, the show was at risk of closing due to poor reviews and lackluster ticket sales.
Fast forward to December 2022, Funny Girl would go on to break the all-time box-office record at Broadway's August Wilson Theater after collecting $2.005 million over eight performances. The prior record was held by Mean Girls in 2018 with a $1.994 million figure.
