Lea Michele is looking forward to some rest and relaxation after Funny Girl closes in the fall. ET spoke with the Broadway star at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon on Tuesday, about the hit revival and what she plans to do once the show wraps Sept. 3.

"Oh my goodness, I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest," said Michele, who shares son Ever with husband Zandy Reich. "And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a 3-year-old."

As for the little one, who was hospitalized last month with a "scary health issue," Michele said he's doing much better. "He's well, thank you so much. He's good," she shared.

Meanwhile, Michele still has plenty of time left as Fanny Brice. When asked about the rave reviews both she and the show have received and the box office records it broke since it opened last year, the Glee alum said she's still processing these "amazing" and "incredible" accomplishments.

"I really try hard to take a moment to process these amazing accomplishments along the way, because they really are so incredible," She gushed. "But at the end of the day, it's like I wake up, I'm a mom, I take care of my son, I go to work at night, we have so much fun."

Michele continued, "And I think at the end of the day, all of these achievements are so great. But the fact that we are having so much fun at the same time, as a cast on that stage -- that's truly what matters the most."

While Michele admits it will be hard to leave the show come September, she has a few surprises in store for her final night. The epic moment will also mark the first time the 36-year-old actress has closed a Broadway show.

"Our show's closing on September 3, when I leave," she shared. "I've never closed a show before. I've usually left, and so it's gonna be interesting, but we're gonna go out with a bang. I'll tell you that we have a few surprises for my final night that I haven't told anybody about yet -- yes, a little ET exclusive."

Funny Girl is currently in production at New York's August Wilson Theatre through Sept. 3.

