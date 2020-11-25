Best Face Masks for the Holidays to Give and Wear This Season
The holidays are here again and, unfortunately, we’re still in a global pandemic. This year’s holiday celebration will look different than years passed, but if you’re looking for a fashionable, festive, and functional option to celebrate the season, and stay protected from COVID-19, face masks are the way to go.
Demand for the best face mask options -- and the best breathable face mask options -- has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.
Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, and other major retailers are stocking their shelves with a variety of breathable and affordable holiday-themed reusable face masks, eco-friendly face masks, adult face masks, and kids face masks, tailor-made for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
For those looking to support small businesses during these tough economic times, Amazon and Etsy have a huge selection of handcrafted face masks from small business owners, some of whom are also healthcare workers.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals heating up, it's the perfect time for early bird shoppers to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you’re buying Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, or simply adding to your personal collection, ET Style has you covered.
Below, see our picks for the best holiday face masks to give and wear, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
