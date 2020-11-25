Best Face Masks for the Holidays to Give and Wear This Season

The holidays are here again and, unfortunately, we’re still in a global pandemic. This year’s holiday celebration will look different than years passed, but if you’re looking for a fashionable, festive, and functional option to celebrate the season, and stay protected from COVID-19, face masks are the way to go.

Demand for the best face mask options -- and the best breathable face mask options -- has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, and other major retailers are stocking their shelves with a variety of breathable and affordable holiday-themed reusable face masks, eco-friendly face masks, adult face masks, and kids face masks, tailor-made for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

For those looking to support small businesses during these tough economic times, Amazon and Etsy have a huge selection of handcrafted face masks from small business owners, some of whom are also healthcare workers.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals heating up, it's the perfect time for early bird shoppers to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you’re buying Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, or simply adding to your personal collection, ET Style has you covered.

Below, see our picks for the best holiday face masks to give and wear, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask Whoopi Nordstrom Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask Whoopi Whoopi Goldberg is spreading a little holiday cheer with her line of embroidered reusable face masks that are available in a variety of different designs. $17 at Nordstrom

Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask TheTeesShop Etsy Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask TheTeesShop Make it a Charlie Brown Christmas with this adorable handmade face mask. $5.00 on Etsy

Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask Johnson & Murphy Nordstrom Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask Johnson & Murphy Fashion meets function with this stylish Hanukkah face mask with adjustable ear loops. $15 at Nordstrom

Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask Top It Off Walmart Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask Top It Off This affordable Reindeer print face mask, with elastic straps and rubber adjusters, is suitable for ages 2 years old and up. REGULARLY $20 $8.95 at Walmart

Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket, Kinara, Candles & Principles DecorByGLDesigns Etsy Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket, Kinara, Candles & Principles DecorByGLDesigns Celebrate and educate with a custom printed cotton face mask that lists the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Starting at $19.99 on Etsy

Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah HG Designs Ltd Etsy Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah HG Designs Ltd These handmade, eco-friendly, fitted face masks are made from breathable cotton, with two layers of fabric for better filtration. $7.50 on Etsy

Triple-Layer Cloth Masks for Adults, 5 Pack Old Navy Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Masks for Adults, 5 Pack Old Navy Old Navy’s triple-layer cloth holiday masks include a mixture of solid colors and holiday designs. $9.50 at Old Navy

Disposable Face Mask, 10 Pack Medrespiria Amazon Disposable Face Mask, 10 Pack Medrespiria Disposable, dust proof, three-ply masks in a fun holiday print. $4.29 at Amazon

Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask Maskwalla Boutique Etsy Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask Maskwalla Boutique Handcrafted, washable, reusable face mask complete with a silver adhesive nose wire, and adjustable ear loops. $9.95 on Etsy

3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask WeddingStar Store Amazon 3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask WeddingStar Store Make a statement with this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cotton face mask, which features three layers of protection, and a flexible wire nose band to prevent fogging when you wear glasses. $9.99 at Amazon

2020 Grinch Face Mask D Diana Dickson Amazon 2020 Grinch Face Mask D Diana Dickson A perfect gag gift for the Grinch in your life. $19.99 at Amazon

