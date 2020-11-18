Christmas Decor Ideas We Discovered on TikTok

TikTok is a great source for all things cool (like gifts teens actually want), and it happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get festive and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.

To help you elevate your holiday decor game this year, we've plucked the top decoration ideas seen on the app you can shop right now from glamorous candle lanterns and "Joy" marquee light to a wintery flocked wreath. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home this year.

Shop the best holiday decoration ideas ET Style has gathered from TikTok below.

Myatt Stainless Steel Beam Mirrored Tray Mercer 41 Wayfair Myatt Stainless Steel Beam Mirrored Tray Mercer 41 Mirrored trays are a popular home decor item seen on TikTok, especially for displaying holiday decorations and accessories. $51.99 at Wayfair

Black and White Plaid Fabric Reindeer Tabletop Christmas Decorations, Set of 3 Holiday Time Walmart Black and White Plaid Fabric Reindeer Tabletop Christmas Decorations, Set of 3 Holiday Time Reindeer tabletop decoration is simply adorable, like this set of three in various stripe and check designs, wooden antlers and knit scarves. $17.94 at Walmart

Framed Metal Lanterns - Brass West Elm West Elm Framed Metal Lanterns - Brass West Elm Many TikToks boasting gorgeous holiday decor feature pillar candles housed in sleek metal lanterns for a glamorous flair. West Elm has options on sale available in three different sizes. REGULARLY STARTING $70 Starting $56 at West Elm

Lit Joy Marquee Decorative Sign Red/White Wondershop Target Lit Joy Marquee Decorative Sign Red/White Wondershop String lights are essential for Christmas decorating, but TikTok is encouraging us to try a festive, statement marquee light. $20 at Target

New York Flocked Faux Wreath Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma New York Flocked Faux Wreath Williams Sonoma A flocked wreath instantly adds a winter feel to your home (even if you don't live in a place with snow). This faux design from Williams Sonoma comes with 50 pre-strung warm white LED lights that are battery powered with no wires showing. $89.95 at Williams Sonoma

Brushed Faux Fur Pompom Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell Nordstrom Brushed Faux Fur Pompom Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell A cozy, super soft throw is a staple for the holiday season. Perch this pom pom blanket, from blogger Rachel Parcell, on the sofa for decor or cuddle up in it whenever you feel chilly. $59 at Nordstrom

Festive Votive Candle Mini Set NEST Sephora Festive Votive Candle Mini Set NEST Scented candles elevate interior decor and makes the space smell beautiful. Place these winter-themed mini votive candles by NEST all over the home. $45 at Sephora

