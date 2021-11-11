There's never been a better year to give a meaningful holiday gift, and there are many meaningful reasons to shop Black-owned businesses throughout the holiday shopping season.

First, the obvious: Buying something from any retailer puts money in their pocket, which they need in order to be sustainable. Black-owned businesses are often small businesses, so when the economy takes a hit like it has amidst the coronavirus pandemic, they're more at risk than massive retailers.

On the flip side, because these brands are smaller, whatever shoppers buy from them is likely to be unique and extra special. Sure, you could grab an iPad or Apple Airpods from Walmart, but a gift made with care by a smaller, Black-owned store comes with a special touch. Don't forget that holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, meaning you'll want to order these items (and the rest of ET's gift recommendations) ASAP.

Plus, it's easy to help these brands create much-needed buzz -- maybe your friend will post about their gift on Instagram -- with a #BuyBlack hashtag, of course -- and their followers will see it and shop from the brand as well. (Or, in a dream scenario, maybe Oprah Winfrey will see it and include it on her Oprah's Favorite Things list!)

The ET team has shared some of our favorite Black-owned fashion and beauty and health and wellness brands, and in that spirit we've rounded up great Black-owned and Black-led businesses to shop throughout the holiday season. Below, you'll find everything from artisanal soaps to fabulous dresses to innovative natural haircare systems, all created by and/or for sale at businesses run by Black entrepreneurs.

And remember: If you are unable to support these companies financially right now, that's OK! Bookmark this story and make these your first stops whenever you are able to; in the meantime, support them on social media and by sharing with friends. If you're looking for even more minority-owned companies, or ones local to you, search the #BuyBlack hashtag on social media or check out apps like Black Nation and Official Black Wall Street.

Fashion Gifts

Autumn Adeigbo

Bold, colorful pieces are at the heart of Autumn Adeigbo's namesake apparel and accessories brand. These standout pieces are sustainable, too: The team produces only what is ordered, which minimizes waste and surplus stock. Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt and Mindy Kaling have all worn her stunning, eye-catching designs.

Shop all Autumn Adeigbo collections.

Hanifa

Created by Anifa Mvuemba and inspired by a woman’s journey to live a limitless life, Hanifa is a growing fashion brand that’s already landed on Beyoncé’s radar. The company went viral earlier in 2020 for its innovative digital fashion show, which brought unique feminine designs to life without the use of models. The line has also been worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, Tracee Ellis Ross and Padma Lakshmi.

Hanifa Zeta Sandals Hanifa Hanifa Zeta Sandals Along with their show-stopping apparel, Hanifa also makes footwear. These sandals are perfectly unique and oh so chic. $369 AT HANIFA Buy Now

Shop all Hanifa collections.

Love Cortnie

From clutches to bucket bags, Love Cortnie has something for all of your handbag needs. Created by a Miami-based mother of two, these trendy and bold designs are sure to turn heads.

Shop all things Love Cortnie.

Kitchen Tools & Home Decor Gifts

xN Studio

Founder Nasozi Kakembo blends modern and classic design to create gorgeous home decor items. Indigo and mudcloth textiles and woven bowls are part of a major aesthetic right now, and you can feel good grabbing items from xN Studio. All of their products are made in the US or in Africa, primarily Uganda, supporting local artisans there.

Shop all xN Studio products.

Beauty & Skincare Gifts

Marla Rene Beauty & Co.

How refreshing: Marla Rene founded her beauty company with an uplifting ethos of creating products to help with skin "insecurities" rather than "imperfections." Her formulas are highly concentrated with restorative fatty acids, phytonutrients, minerals and other natural ingredients; you can also take a skin assessment to find the products that are best for you.

Shop all Marla Rene Beauty products.

Kmoni Cosmetics

The ultimate "win-win" gift? Affordable skin and body care. Kmoni Cosmetics offers plant-based products for women, men and kids, including small-batch artisanal soaps made "the old fashioned way" -- a weirdly fascinating process that you can read about here. Kmoni was founded by Monica Robinson, who was inspired to DIY budget-friendly holiday gifts for her family as a culinary student. She ended up creating a rich, hydrating soap made with turmeric, citrus and organic palm oil from West Africa that was perfect for family members who were struggling with eczema. The official launch of Kmoni -- and lotions, scrubs, body wash, haircare and bath bombs -- soon followed.

Shop the full Kmoni line.

Fenty Skin

So, you've probably heard of this brand -- and its fashion/beauty/music mogul founder, Rihanna -- already. But did you know that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin purchases support the foundation RiRi started in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite? CLF supports global education, health and emergency response programs, with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people and communities around the world; they've also provided millions of dollars to communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shop all Fenty Skin products.

Natural Haircare Gifts

Bread Beauty Supply

After growing up in her mom's braiding salon in Perth, Australia as a child, Maeva Heim went on to work with big brands in the beauty industry. When she found her hair wasn't widely acknowledged in the mainstream, Heim went on to launch her own haircare line, Bread Beauty Supply, to offer clean haircare essentials for curly, coiled and textured hair.

Shop all Bread Beauty Supply products.

CurlMix

CurlMix has the all-mighty Oprah seal of approval, but that's not this natural haircare brand's only claim to fame. Founded by Kim and Tim Lewis, CurlMix has been featured on Shark Tank and successfully pivoted from a subscription-based setup to a full product line in 2018, all based on customer feedback. Not sure where to start? Take the CurlMix quiz to find out which four-step system (shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, gel) is best for your specific curly hair needs.

Shop all CurlMix products.

Sunday II Sunday

Keenan Beasley has long been surrounded by active women -- his mom and niece are swimmers, and his sister was a track and cheerleading athlete -- so he was astounded when he learned that 40% of Black women don't exercise because of their hair. He launched Sunday II Sunday so that Black women don't have to hold themselves back from life's adventures or potentially compromise their health. All products are made with active botanical ingredients that remove sweat, balance moisture and keep your hair and scalp happy and healthy.

Shop all Sunday II Sunday products.

Health & Wellness Gifts

Girl B Natural

GirBNatural is a true family affair: ShantaQuilette Develle was inspired by her aunt to found a nonprofit that provides breast cancer patients with personal care products, then became a certified herbalist and founded GirlBNatural after experiencing her own health issues. She tapped her father to help her develop clean, luxurious products and today runs the company with her daughter, Nyaira. The line -- which includes deodorants, feminine cleansing wash and dietary supplements like seamoss gel -- is toxin-free, cruelty-free and sustainable, and many items are also vegan.

Shop all GirlBNatural products.

Little Monster House

Founded by a young Black artist based in the Washington D.C. area, Little Monster House is a colorful brand for the consumer who likes funky and cool finds. The company recently restocked their popular line of tarot cards, just in time for the holiday shopping rush. The LMH product line also includes hand-painted art, keychains, pins, earrings, T-shirts and more.

Shop Little Monster House products.

