8 Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop for Black Business Month and Always

By Dale Arden Chong‍
August is Black Business Month, a time to recognize Black-owned businesses and applaud the success of Black entrepreneurs. But as the month comes to a close, it's a good reminder to continue to #ShopBlack and support Black business owners beyond August.

Many Black business owners run smaller companies that have been heavily impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We wanted to showcase some of those businesses in the beauty and fashion industries to help other people discover minority-owned brands to shop. We've found some Black-owned vintage stores we love that we think you'll love too. 

There's no doubt that shopping from Black-owned businesses -- whether they're in the fields of fashion and beauty, health and wellness or another category -- is a great way to support the Black community. And if you're looking to add a piece of history to your collection, these vintage shops have tons to offer.

To get you started on shopping, ET Style gathered the must-know stores to shop now in honor of Black Business Month and to keep in mind for future vintage shopping. If you want something to commemorate the Black community, like a vintage poster or pin from a historic rally or a vintage piece from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), there's a vintage shop for it. For those of you who simply want a cool piece of vintage clothing from a Black-owned store, there are plenty of curated options to choose from.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Black-owned vintage shops.

MAW SUPPLY

As a featured Etsy shop, MAW SUPPLY has become one of the most popular Black-owned vintage shops out there. The Houston-based brand -- offering vintage, reclaimed clothing and accessories for both men and women -- is known for its selection of bold, eye-catching pieces.

MAWSUPPLY
Vintage Red Oversized Faux Leather Jumbo Top Handle Bag
This vintage, faux leather clutch offers the nostalgic, pop of color your closet deserves.
$30 AT ETSY

Retro Rhapsody

If you're looking for cool, feminine pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe, Miami-based vintage shop Retro Rhapsody is your store. From romantic lace tops to frothy knits and bold jewelry and accessories, this brand will have all the pretty pieces you could want.

RetroRhapsody
Vintage Bold Link Ornate Gold Tone '90s Statement Necklace
This classic, gold necklace from RetroRhapsody is as bold as it is chic.
$142 AT ETSY

Thrilling

Online marketplace Thrilling curates a selection of fashion pieces from vintage and secondhand stores across the country, often highlighting BIPOC and female-owned shops.

Thrilling
70's Brown Shearling Coat
Imported straight from the 1970s, this shearling coat from Hamlet's Vintage will add shape to any outfit.
$400 AT THRILLING

Page of Air

Another great vintage shop with romantic staples is Page of Air. Based in Appalachia, Page of Air has everything from classic '80s staples like Laura Ashley dresses and vintage Lee denim to vintage high-fashion from luxury labels like Lanvin.

Etsy
80s Hand Knit Mohair Blend Cable Knit Gilet
In case you haven't already heard, sweater vests are back and in a major way. If you're hoping to channel the classic '80s trend, why not opt for one straight from the iconic decade?
$85 AT PAGE OF AIR

BLK MKT Vintage

Anyone searching for historic Black ephemera like decor, memorabilia and clothing should have BLK MKT Vintage on their radar. The New York-based vintage store has a treasure trove of vintage pieces -- whether they're from historic events in Black history or part of the culture that shaped it -- to choose from.

BLK MKT VINTAGE
Limited Edition BLK MKT Vintage Throwback Baseball Hat
This nostalgic baseball cap is a reproduction of the 1930's era hats of the Negro Leagues.
$65 AT BLK MKT VINTAGE

Circ Antiques

Whether you're shopping for your wardrobe or for your home, Circ Antiques offers a unique curation of antique and vintage items. From Victorian papier mache items and Frederick Douglas paintings to handmade sunglasses, this shop has the things that'll instantly transport you to another time.

Etsy
Vintage Friedrich's & Campbell Sunglasses
These vintage handmade sunglasses from Friedrich's Optik feel as if they were from another time yet modern at the same time.
$595 AT CIRC ANTIQUES

Oluchi Vintage

Black- and woman-owned store Oluchi Vintage drops new arrivals every Friday, which means that there's always a new selection of stylish vintage clothes available for the taking. The shop is known for coordinated sets that are bound to dress up your look. However, it also features casual, reworked shirts that can be worn in and out of the house.

Oluchi
Oluchi Magenta Blazer
This refined magenta blazer from Oluchi can seamlessly be dressed up or dressed down.
$100 AT OLUCHI

Fyre Vintage 

Shopping for vintage fashion is always a more sustainable route than shopping for new clothes. But you can do even more when you support the Black-owned business Fyre Vintage, because 10% of the brand's profit goes towards sourcing sustainable clothing and essential care packages for women in need in Detroit.

Etsy
Vintage Cropped Burgundy Union Jacket - Re-Worked Raw Hem Crop Jacket 80s Retro
This 1980's-inspired jacket has been redesigned to resemble more of a cropped jacket look with an edgy hem.
$70 AT ETSY

