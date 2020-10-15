Superstar Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is offering a special deal you don't want to miss. The brand's website is having a Friends and Family Sale -- letting you save 25% on everything, yes, all Fenty Beauty products, from now through Oct. 19 at 11:59 PM PST.

There's no code needed to get the 25% discount, but be sure to apply EXTRA10 at checkout to receive an extra 10% off. Free standard shipping on any U.S. order. Note, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition), CLF Makeup Case and Fenty Skin are excluded from the sale.

Fenty Beauty boasts beloved makeup products such as the Pro Filt'r Foundation, Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, Match Stix and Stunna Lip Paint.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker she is, the brand quickly came to dominate the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to every skin tone (cosmetic items like the Pro Filt'r Foundations and Concealers, for example, come in 50 shades). Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Shop the entire Fenty Beauty website and check out ET Style's top picks from Rihanna's beauty company below.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Get the Rihanna glow with this easy-to-use shimmer stick. REGULARLY $25 $18.75 at Fenty Beauty

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty A lightweight, non-greasy cream bronzer that melts into the skin for a natural contour. REGULARLY $32 $24 at Fenty Beauty

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty Score the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120, all for 25% off. REGULARLY $126 $94.50 at Fenty Beauty

Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190 Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190 Fenty Beauty A super plush beauty brush that "hugs" the contours of your face for the perfect bronzer application. REGULARLY $36 $27 at Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color Fenty Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color Fenty This lip paint has a weightless matte finish with a lip defining precision wand. REGULARLY $25 $18.75 at Fenty Beauty

Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm Fenty Fenty Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm Fenty This creamy and lightweight lip balm has the best non-sticky formula for smooth feel with every swipe. REGULARLY $18 $13.50 at Fenty Beauty

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Fenty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette Fenty The new shade Money is super, um, rich. This a must-have mini palette. REGULARLY $25 $18.75 at Fenty Beauty

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara Fenty Fenty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara Fenty The ultimate long-wear mini mascara for the perfect lift and curl on the go. REGULARLY $14 $10.50 at Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer Fenty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer Fenty This creamy liquid concealer provides medium to full coverage in 50 matte shades. REGULARLY $26 $19.50 at Fenty Beauty

Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler Fenty Fenty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler Fenty A long-wear hold wax pencil to shape, style and set your brows. REGULARLY $20 $15 at Fenty Beauty

