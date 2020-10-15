Shopping

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Friends and Family Sale: Take 25% Off Everything!

By ETonline Staff
rihanna in seoul
Superstar Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is offering a special deal you don't want to miss. The brand's website is having a Friends and Family Sale -- letting you save 25% on everything, yes, all Fenty Beauty products, from now through Oct. 19 at 11:59 PM PST.

There's no code needed to get the 25% discount, but be sure to apply EXTRA10 at checkout to receive an extra 10% off. Free standard shipping on any U.S. order. Note, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition), CLF Makeup Case and Fenty Skin are excluded from the sale. 

Fenty Beauty boasts beloved makeup products such as the Pro Filt'r Foundation, Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, Match Stix and Stunna Lip Paint. 

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker she is, the brand quickly came to dominate the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to every skin tone (cosmetic items like the Pro Filt'r Foundations and Concealers, for example, come in 50 shades). Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Shop the entire Fenty Beauty website and check out ET Style's top picks from Rihanna's beauty company below. 

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Get the Rihanna glow with this easy-to-use shimmer stick. 

REGULARLY $25

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
A lightweight, non-greasy cream bronzer that melts into the skin for a natural contour.

REGULARLY $32

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Score the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120, all for 25% off.

REGULARLY $126

Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190
Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190
Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush 190
A super plush beauty brush that "hugs" the contours of your face for the perfect bronzer application.
REGULARLY $36

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This lip paint has a weightless matte finish with a lip defining precision wand.

REGULARLY $25

Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
This creamy and lightweight lip balm has the best non-sticky formula for smooth feel with every swipe.

REGULARLY $18

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
The new shade Money is super, um, rich. This a must-have mini palette.

REGULARLY $25

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mini Mascara
The ultimate long-wear mini mascara for the perfect lift and curl on the go. 

REGULARLY $14

Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer
Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer
Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer
This creamy liquid concealer provides medium to full coverage in 50 matte shades.

REGULARLY $26

Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
A long-wear hold wax pencil to shape, style and set your brows. 

REGULARLY $20

