Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Kohl's

Kohl's Black Friday sale is happening very soon! The retailer's Black Friday deal offerings are available from Nov. 22 to 27, starting ahead of Thanksgiving.

Early Black Friday deals are spanning across categories including home goods, electronics, clothing, beauty, select toys, kids, shoes, jewelry and more. The department store is giving a preview on the hottest deals via the Kohl's Black Friday ad on the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, Amazon Echo, Keurig coffee machine, Ninja Foodi and more! No coupon code is needed for these Black Friday deals.

Get rewards as you shop, too; earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Take an extra 15% off with the promo code GIVE. Limited-quantity Super Deals will only be available on Nov. 26 and 27 while supplies last. Kohl's customers can also shop online and pick up orders at the nearest Kohl's store in two hours or less through in-store pickup or contactless drive-up.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Forever 21, REI and Skechers.

Shop all the Kohl's Black Friday deals when they launch and check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals from the current Holiday Home Sale.

Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Kohl's Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Get a great deal on the versatile Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker -- the perfect gift for busy cooks. REGULARLY $99.99 $79.99 at Kohl's

10-in. Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress Lucid Dream Kohl's 10-in. Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress Lucid Dream Use the Kohl's coupon code SAVE15 to get an extra 15% off from the sale price. REGULARLY $449.99 Starting $248.61 at Kohl's

Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer Ninja Kohl's Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer Ninja Barbecue in the winter with the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill, which also can air fry! REGULARLY $329.99 $279.99 at Kohl's

