Buy Online, Pickup In-Store Deals to Make Holiday Shopping a Breeze

Holiday gift shopping is in full gear, and with Thanksgiving weekend approaching, there will be even more deals to delve into for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, in addition to the early Black Friday sales happening right now.

To make shopping a breeze this season and, most importantly, safely avoid crowds as much as possible, many major retailers are offering in-store pickup and curbside pickup options for customers who shop online.

Stores such as Nordstrom, Sephora, Target and more are participating in giving their customers an effortless shopping experience this year. Just shop, check out and pick up!

Get all the details on pickup options from our favorite stores, and shop ET Style's top deal picks.

The department store is offering multiple pickup options. Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days. You can also select the option to have your order be shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap.

Freda Bootie Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Freda Bootie Treasure & Bond Sleek and versatile, these block-heel booties from Treasure & Bond are a wardrobe essential. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.90 at Nordstrom

Standard Backpack Topo Designs Nordstrom Standard Backpack Topo Designs Save 40% on this durable color-blocked Topo Designs backpack, featuring a laptop sleeve, adjustable water bottle pocket, key clip and padded back. REGULARLY $99 $59.40 at Nordstrom

Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set (Full) BP. Nordstrom Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set (Full) BP. This BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams with a textured dot pattern. REGULARLY $129 $64.50 at Nordstrom

The retailer has kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days event, and they're having same-day and curbside pickup options for their customers. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day. Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.

IQ Robot Vacuum R100, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping (RV1000) Shark Walmart IQ Robot Vacuum R100, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping (RV1000) Shark Never lift a heavy vacuum cleaner again with the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that self-cleans each room row by row at the push of a button. Schedule cleanings with the Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa. REGULARLY $394 $199 at Walmart

Frozen - Disney Frozen II Karaoke with Snowflake Projector and Microphone (cd+g) KIDdesigns Walmart Frozen - Disney Frozen II Karaoke with Snowflake Projector and Microphone (cd+g) KIDdesigns Your little one will freak out over this Frozen II karaoke machine. It has Bluetooth connectivity, built-in vocal effects, LED lighting projector and wired microphone. As long as you're cool with non-stop singing of "Into the Unknown" and "Let It Go," you're sure to win best parent of the year with this gift. REGULARLY $79.97 $49.97 at Walmart

3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer Farberware Walmart 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer Farberware If you don't have an air fryer yet, this is the time to scoop up the versatile meal maker. This Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer fries to crisp golden perfection without using an abundance of oil. Plus, it grills, bakes, broils, warms and toasts. REGULARLY $99 $49.88 at Walmart

The store that has it all, including early Black Friday deals, is offering in-store and drive-up pickup. On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up." Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours. If you prefer contact-less curbside pickup, shop "Drive Up Items" in the Target app and they will let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and park in the designated spot. An associate will drop off the items in your car.

Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Dyson Target Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Dyson Have you been eyeing a Dyson vacuum this year? Score the Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for 43% off. This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss. REGULARLY $349.99 $199.99 at Target

K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig Target K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig This slim, compact Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will fit in the smallest of kitchen spaces to make café-quality cups. Available in four fun colors. REGULARLY $89.99 $49.99 at Target

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones Beats Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones Beats These Beats Powerbeats in-ear earphones are completely wireless and pumps out 9 hours of audio. Its sweat and water-resistant design is great for workouts. REGULARLY $249.99 $159.99 at Target

Shop on the Macy's website, featuring early Black Friday discounts, and choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.

Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw Blue Ridge Macy's Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw Blue Ridge A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux sherpa design. REGULARLY $39.99 $13.99 at Macy's

Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's 32 Degrees Macy's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's 32 Degrees This warm, packable down puffer coat has a removable hood and water-resistant finish. Over 7,000 customers have purchased this winter staple! REGULARLY $100 $49.99 at Macy's

The beauty retailer is letting customers reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Fenty Beauty Sephora Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Fenty Beauty This slim matte lipstick from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has a soft matte finish, available in a myriad of shades. REGULARLY $18 $9 at Sephora

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Sephora 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Gift this anti-aging skincare set from Ole Henriksen that comes with the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel (1 oz each). It's a $110 value! REGULARLY $74 $52 at Sephora

