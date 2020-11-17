Shopping

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Nordstrom -- Tory Burch, Nike and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
nordstrom holiday gifts 1280
Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering so many ways to save big for the holiday season. The department store's website is filled with early deals sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

First, shop Nordstrom's current sale featuring thousands of markdowns up to 40% off with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home. Second, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!

The retailer revealed that their Cyber Deals sale event -- their version of the Black Friday deal and Cyber Week event -- is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. New deals will drop on Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Over 1,000 items from top brands will be up to 50% off, including the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella Moto Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie, Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, Smeg Electric Kettle and nuna MIXX Stroller. You can preview the deals right now.

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Spanx leggings, Nike sneakers, a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweaters, a Tory Burch handbag, a Bony Levy diamond ring and so much more. Happy Black Friday shopping -- the most wonderful time (for savings) of the year!

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Balenciaga
57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Balenciaga
Super stylish and super on sale -- exactly what we look for when shopping designer sunglasses.
REGULARLY $490
Plush Covered Headphones
FAO Schwarz
Plush Covered Headphones
Nordstrom
Plush Covered Headphones
FAO Schwarz
Adorable headphones for the kids. A few minutes of peace and quiet -- plus $35 in savings -- for you. Win-win-win!
REGULARLY $34.99
Wodehouse Chukka Boot
Timberland
Wodehouse Chukka Boot
Nordstrom
Wodehouse Chukka Boot
Timberland
If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Timberland will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're 66% off and plenty of sizes are still in stock!
REGULARLY $299
5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte
Staub
5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte
Nordstrom
5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte
Staub
We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies.
REGULARLY $369.99
Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP.
BP. Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP.
This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams with a textured dot pattern.
REGULARLY $109
Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket
Nordstrom
Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket
Veronica Beard
This timeless designer blazer by Veronica Beard is 60% off.
REGULARLY $695
Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Save 40% on the Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, available in a holiday-appropriate garnet shade.
REGULARLY $458
Duo Metal Diamond Double Stacked Ring
Bony Levy
Duo Metal Diamond Double Stacked Ring
Nordstrom
Duo Metal Diamond Double Stacked Ring
Bony Levy
Looking to gift diamonds this holiday season? This unique yet classic diamond stacking ring by Bony Levy is 60% off.
REGULARLY $1,295
Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Calpak
Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Nordstrom
Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Calpak
When your loved ones are comfortable with traveling again, they'll be ready with this two-piece hard shell luggage set with spinner wheels from Calpak -- now 40% off.
REGULARLY $325
Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Get a 30% discount on these faux leather leggings from Spanx -- shop now while they're still in stock!
REGULARLY $110
Air Max 2X Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Max 2X Sneaker
Nordstrom
Air Max 2X Sneaker
Nike
We love this fashion-forward Nike shoe made with chunky sole.
REGULARLY $90
Margo Coat
Topshop
Topshop Margo Coat
Nordstrom
Margo Coat
Topshop
A sleek olive green winter coat from Topshop. 
REGULARLY $110
Original Rain Boot (Big Kid)
Hunter
Hunter Original Rain Boot Big Kid
Nordstrom
Original Rain Boot (Big Kid)
Hunter
Big kid sizes of this classic Hunter rain boot is on sale!
REGULARLY $85
Mock Neck Step Hem Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Vince Mock Neck Step Hem Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Mock Neck Step Hem Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Vince
This Vince cashmere sweater is a timeless wardrobe staple. 
REGULARLY $365
City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle
Jo Malone
City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle
Nordstrom
City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle
Jo Malone
Treat your loved one to this luxurious City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle from Jo Malone -- a Nordstrom exclusive, you can't find it anywhere else!

