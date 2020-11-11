Shopping

Wayfair Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Discounts on Furniture, Home Decor and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
wayfair black friday sale 1280
Wayfair

Wayfair's Black Friday Sale has started early! The online retailer is letting customers shop first-chance deals right now ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to stock up on home goods to spruce up your space.

The Wayfair sale is offering tons of amazing deals such as up to 60% off living room seating, up to 50% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture starting at $99, area rug options from $49, kitchen essentials from $29.99 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out every Black Friday deal from the Wayfair Black Friday Sneak Preview event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Classic Brands
Classic Brands Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Classic Brands
Upgrade your bed with this memory foam mattress that's cooling, hypoallergenic, breathable and low-transfer in motion.
REGULARLY STARTING $449
Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert
Eider & Ivory
Eider & Ivory Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert
Wayfair
Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert
Eider & Ivory
Lots of decorative throw pillows are on sale right now. We love this striped rectangular style with tassel accents.
REGULARLY $64.49
Katharyn Frame Coffee Table
Williston Forge
Williston Forge Katharyn Frame Coffee Table
Wayfair
Katharyn Frame Coffee Table
Williston Forge
Choose this marble top coffee table with metal frame for a sleek, modern look.
REGULARLY $159.99
Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee
Andover Mills
Andover Mills Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee
Wayfair
Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee
Andover Mills
This tufted sofa with rolled arms will add a touch of opulence to any space.
REGULARLY $1,299.99
4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam
Samsung
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam
Wayfair
4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam
Samsung
Need a new appliance for the laundry room? Save 32% on this Samsung front load washer that uses steam to lift tough stains.
REGULARLY $999
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
Three Posts
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
Wayfair
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
Three Posts
This wooden TV stand features barn doors and two interior shelves with a rustic vibe.
REGULARLY $289.99
Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug
Mercury Row
Mercury Row Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug
Mercury Row
So many stylish Wayfair rugs are on sale. Our top pick is this fluffy geometric round rug.
REGULARLY $99
Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Wayfair
Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart
Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert.
REGULARLY $450
Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Mint Pantry
Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Wayfair
Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Mint Pantry
A set of three canisters to stylishly store baking supplies, coffee, snacks and more.
REGULARLY $49.99
5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Knork
5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Wayfair
5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Knork
Copper flatware will bring a cool, rustic touch to your dinner table (and silverware drawer).
REGULARLY $69.99

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping 2020 -- Here's What to Know

The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

The Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started -- More Deals Just Added!

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

 