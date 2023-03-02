The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023: Shop Amazon, Overstock, Wayfair, West Elm and More
The official start of spring is less than a month away, which means we've got on our eyes on the furniture for taking advantage of the warmer weather in style. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, make the most of your outdoor space by shopping for outdoor furniture for spring 2023.
We can't wait to start hosting bonfires with friends, making memories poolside with family and enjoying quiet evenings in the yard. Having the right furniture can make or break your outdoor space, which is why we're here to help you find the best pieces for any space.
If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and create the space of your dreams at any budget. With brands such as Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture options from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the best outdoor furniture to shop before spring officially starts. Plus, plenty of items are on sale right now.
Below, we've rounded up the best furniture to shop for any space and budget, from affordable Amazon steals to luxurious options from West Elm.
Best Outdoor Chairs for Spring 2023
If you love the look of the ever-stylish Adirondack chair, but want the gliding comfort of a rocker, this hybrid patio chair is a combo we adore.
This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style.
With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look and ultimate comfort to your home outside your home.
If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.
Best Outdoor Furniture Sets for Spring 2023
You'll have the best outdoor space on the block with this eight-piece set, including a gas fireplace that's bound to spark conversations.
This charming set is perfect for small spaces with a fun pop of teal blue.
This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top.
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
This 3-piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.
Best Outdoor Decor for Spring 2023
Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.
Any space will feel like an oasis with this tropical rug.
Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.
Assorted throw pillows add a pop of texture to otherwise plain furniture.
Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs.
Best Outdoor Tables for Spring 2023
If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.
Not only is this mahogany and eucalyptus table pretty, but it's also practical with plenty of hidden storage space.
No matter the size of your outdoor space, this table makes a great accent anywhere with weather-resistant steel.
Tioman outdoor series are durable and water resistant to use in your backyard, garden or patio.
Make a statement with a sculptural option from Lulu and Georgia's new collection.
