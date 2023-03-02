Shopping

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023: Shop Amazon, Overstock, Wayfair, West Elm and More

By Lauren Gruber
The official start of spring is less than a month away, which means we've got on our eyes on the furniture for taking advantage of the warmer weather in style. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, make the most of your outdoor space by shopping for outdoor furniture for spring 2023.

We can't wait to start hosting bonfires with friends, making memories poolside with family and enjoying quiet evenings in the yard. Having the right furniture can make or break your outdoor space, which is why we're here to help you find the best pieces for any space.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and create the space of your dreams at any budget. With brands such as Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture options from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the best outdoor furniture to shop before spring officially starts. Plus, plenty of items are on sale right now.

Below, we've rounded up the best furniture to shop for any space and budget, from affordable Amazon steals to luxurious options from West Elm. 

Best Outdoor Chairs for Spring 2023

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

If you love the look of the ever-stylish Adirondack chair, but want the gliding comfort of a rocker, this hybrid patio chair is a combo we adore.

$220$82
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$347
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Overstock
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating

With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look and ultimate comfort to your home outside your home.

$200$133
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat

If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.

$260$183
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Walmart
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner

No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$170$130

Best Outdoor Furniture Sets for Spring 2023

Gotland 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set with Gas Fire Pit
Gotland 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set with Gas Fire Pit
Amazon
Gotland 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set with Gas Fire Pit

You'll have the best outdoor space on the block with this eight-piece set, including a gas fireplace that's bound to spark conversations.

$999$799
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal
Walmart
Easton Outdoor 3 Piece Iron Bistro Set, Matte Teal

This charming set is perfect for small spaces with a fun pop of teal blue.

$252$149
Costway 4PCS Rattan Patio Set
Costway 4PCS Rattan Patio Set
Walmart
Costway 4PCS Rattan Patio Set

This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top.

$398$230
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,176$410
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This 3-piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.

$160

Best Outdoor Decor for Spring 2023

Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella

Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.

$80$51
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug
Amazon
JONATHAN Y Tropics Indoor Outdoor Area Rug

Any space will feel like an oasis with this tropical rug.

$320$99
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige patio gazebo from Moorehead.

$400$340
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
West Elm
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Assorted throw pillows add a pop of texture to otherwise plain furniture.

$45-$64
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights
Amazon
addlon LED Outdoor String Lights

Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs.

$70$30

Best Outdoor Tables for Spring 2023

Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table

If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.

$118$59
West Elm Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table
Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table
West Elm
West Elm Volume Outdoor Square Storage Coffee Table

Not only is this mahogany and eucalyptus table pretty, but it's also practical with plenty of hidden storage space.

$499
danpinera Outdoor Side Table
danpinera Outdoor Side Table
Amazon
danpinera Outdoor Side Table

No matter the size of your outdoor space, this table makes a great accent anywhere with weather-resistant steel.

$60$40
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table

Tioman outdoor series are durable and water resistant to use in your backyard, garden or patio.

$158
Lulu and Georgia Ruiz Indoor / Outdoor Round Dining Table
Lulu and Georgia Ruiz Indoor / Outdoor Round Dining Table
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia Ruiz Indoor / Outdoor Round Dining Table

Make a statement with a sculptural option from Lulu and Georgia's new collection.

$1,698

