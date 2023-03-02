The official start of spring is less than a month away, which means we've got on our eyes on the furniture for taking advantage of the warmer weather in style. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, make the most of your outdoor space by shopping for outdoor furniture for spring 2023.

We can't wait to start hosting bonfires with friends, making memories poolside with family and enjoying quiet evenings in the yard. Having the right furniture can make or break your outdoor space, which is why we're here to help you find the best pieces for any space.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and create the space of your dreams at any budget. With brands such as Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture options from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the best outdoor furniture to shop before spring officially starts. Plus, plenty of items are on sale right now.

Below, we've rounded up the best furniture to shop for any space and budget, from affordable Amazon steals to luxurious options from West Elm.

Best Outdoor Chairs for Spring 2023

Best Outdoor Furniture Sets for Spring 2023

Best Outdoor Decor for Spring 2023

Best Outdoor Tables for Spring 2023

