The Best Adirondack Chair Deals to Shop During Way Day: Save Up to 55% On the Classic Outdoor Chair

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair

There's no question about it: the Adirondack chair is a summer classic.

Found on the high-end beaches of the Hamptons to low-key backyard barbeques, these timeless outdoor chairs with a wooden frame, thick armrests and slanted low seat work in just about any space. If you've been searching for an Adirondack chair for outside (or inside) your own home, Wayfair's Way Day is the perfect time to buy.

If you haven't heard about Wayfair's Way Day Sale, it's basically Wayfair's best sale of the year with discounts up to 80% off and markdowns up to 55% off on the ever-popular Adirondack chair. During this sale, you don't have just a few brands to pick from when selecting your Adirondack chair, there are over 780 options currently discounted for Way Day. Whether you want a matching set for your patio, a bold color that makes a statement or an upgraded rocking Adirondack chair, you can definitely find what you want during this fantastic furniture sale. 

Because going through the literally hundreds and hundreds of marked-down Adirondack chairs would take too much of your valuable time, we've gone ahead and done it for you. (This just means you'll be lounging on your own set of Adirondack chairs that much faster!) Below, shop the best Adirondack chair deals and the most unique styles available during the Wayfair Way Day Sale.

Beachcrest Home Langport Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Beachcrest Home Langport Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Langport Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Many furniture brands opt for plastic these days to stand up to the elements when making Adirondack chairs. That's not the case with this wooden chair that's made with Acacia wood which is a sustainable and long-lasting wood from Australia. 

$173$130
Sand & Stable Abingdon Wood Folding Adirondack Chair
Sand & Stable Abingdon Wood Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Abingdon Wood Folding Adirondack Chair

Here's a modern upgrade to the classic Adirondack style. The sleek chair also folds so you can store it away in the winter.

$187$164
Rosecliff Heights Almat Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Rosecliff Heights Almat Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Almat Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

The Adirondack style is perfect for lounging, but you might feel even more relaxed in this rocking chair design. 

$116$104
Highland Dunes Dutta Plastic Adirondack Chair
Highland Dunes Dutta Plastic Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Highland Dunes Dutta Plastic Adirondack Chair

Enjoy the view with these tall Adirondack chairs that let you look out over the deck. It even has a super convenient cup holder and comes in a variety of colors. 

$350$250
Hokku Designs Bogard Aluminum Adirondack Chair with Table
Hokku Designs Bogard Aluminum Adirondack Chair with Table
Wayfair
Hokku Designs Bogard Aluminum Adirondack Chair with Table

This lounge set with two chairs and a table is basically a fusion of modern patio furniture and the classic Adirondack style. The frame mimics that of an Adirondack chair, but rather than just the wood, it's made with iron metal and topped with plush cushions. 

$720$480
Birch Lane Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman
Birch Lane Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman
Wayfair
Birch Lane Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman

You can kick your feet up when you get this wooden Adirondack Chair that comes with an adjustable ottoman. 

$330$147
Rosecliff Heights Caddo Plastic Adirondack Chair with Table
Rosecliff Heights Caddo Plastic Adirondack Chair with Table
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Caddo Plastic Adirondack Chair with Table

You'll get a matching patio set with this option from Rosecliff Heights that includes two chairs with cup holders and a small table to store any other items you want nearby.

$470$410
Loon Peak Elland HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 4)
Loon Peak Elland HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 4)
Wayfair
Loon Peak Elland HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 4)

You'll get four of these vivid lime green folding chairs with this set from Loon Peak. If you're not sure about a color so bold, they also have more neutral colors like black and brown. 

$530$440
Loon Peak Chee Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Table
Loon Peak Chee Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Table
Wayfair
Loon Peak Chee Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Table

Made from solid wood, this Adirondack chair for two has a useful table in the middle. It will look great on a front porch or in the backyard. 

$230$198
Longshore Tide Kirkham Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair with Tables
Longshore Tide Kirkham Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair with Tables
Wayfair
Longshore Tide Kirkham Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair with Tables

Create a backyard oasis with this set from Longshore Tide. Offered in 14 color options, it comes with two foldable Adirondack chairs, a side table and a coffee table.

$490$440
Beachcrest Home Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair
Beachcrest Home Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair

Easily store these Adirondack chairs away because of their folding feature. They come in 13 different colors. 

$146$119
Beachcrest Home Shavon 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set
Beachcrest Home Shavon 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Shavon 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set

Your backyard will be the hot spot this summer when you get this patio set from Beachcrest Home that includes four Adirondack chairs, a coffee table and two side tables. 

$860$660

