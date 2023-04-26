The Best Adirondack Chair Deals to Shop During Way Day: Save Up to 55% On the Classic Outdoor Chair
There's no question about it: the Adirondack chair is a summer classic.
Found on the high-end beaches of the Hamptons to low-key backyard barbeques, these timeless outdoor chairs with a wooden frame, thick armrests and slanted low seat work in just about any space. If you've been searching for an Adirondack chair for outside (or inside) your own home, Wayfair's Way Day is the perfect time to buy.
Shop Way Day Adirondack Chairs
If you haven't heard about Wayfair's Way Day Sale, it's basically Wayfair's best sale of the year with discounts up to 80% off and markdowns up to 55% off on the ever-popular Adirondack chair. During this sale, you don't have just a few brands to pick from when selecting your Adirondack chair, there are over 780 options currently discounted for Way Day. Whether you want a matching set for your patio, a bold color that makes a statement or an upgraded rocking Adirondack chair, you can definitely find what you want during this fantastic furniture sale.
Because going through the literally hundreds and hundreds of marked-down Adirondack chairs would take too much of your valuable time, we've gone ahead and done it for you. (This just means you'll be lounging on your own set of Adirondack chairs that much faster!) Below, shop the best Adirondack chair deals and the most unique styles available during the Wayfair Way Day Sale.
Many furniture brands opt for plastic these days to stand up to the elements when making Adirondack chairs. That's not the case with this wooden chair that's made with Acacia wood which is a sustainable and long-lasting wood from Australia.
Here's a modern upgrade to the classic Adirondack style. The sleek chair also folds so you can store it away in the winter.
The Adirondack style is perfect for lounging, but you might feel even more relaxed in this rocking chair design.
Enjoy the view with these tall Adirondack chairs that let you look out over the deck. It even has a super convenient cup holder and comes in a variety of colors.
This lounge set with two chairs and a table is basically a fusion of modern patio furniture and the classic Adirondack style. The frame mimics that of an Adirondack chair, but rather than just the wood, it's made with iron metal and topped with plush cushions.
You can kick your feet up when you get this wooden Adirondack Chair that comes with an adjustable ottoman.
You'll get a matching patio set with this option from Rosecliff Heights that includes two chairs with cup holders and a small table to store any other items you want nearby.
You'll get four of these vivid lime green folding chairs with this set from Loon Peak. If you're not sure about a color so bold, they also have more neutral colors like black and brown.
Made from solid wood, this Adirondack chair for two has a useful table in the middle. It will look great on a front porch or in the backyard.
Create a backyard oasis with this set from Longshore Tide. Offered in 14 color options, it comes with two foldable Adirondack chairs, a side table and a coffee table.
Easily store these Adirondack chairs away because of their folding feature. They come in 13 different colors.
Your backyard will be the hot spot this summer when you get this patio set from Beachcrest Home that includes four Adirondack chairs, a coffee table and two side tables.
