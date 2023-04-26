There's no question about it: the Adirondack chair is a summer classic.

Found on the high-end beaches of the Hamptons to low-key backyard barbeques, these timeless outdoor chairs with a wooden frame, thick armrests and slanted low seat work in just about any space. If you've been searching for an Adirondack chair for outside (or inside) your own home, Wayfair's Way Day is the perfect time to buy.

Shop Way Day Adirondack Chairs

If you haven't heard about Wayfair's Way Day Sale, it's basically Wayfair's best sale of the year with discounts up to 80% off and markdowns up to 55% off on the ever-popular Adirondack chair. During this sale, you don't have just a few brands to pick from when selecting your Adirondack chair, there are over 780 options currently discounted for Way Day. Whether you want a matching set for your patio, a bold color that makes a statement or an upgraded rocking Adirondack chair, you can definitely find what you want during this fantastic furniture sale.

Shop Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Because going through the literally hundreds and hundreds of marked-down Adirondack chairs would take too much of your valuable time, we've gone ahead and done it for you. (This just means you'll be lounging on your own set of Adirondack chairs that much faster!) Below, shop the best Adirondack chair deals and the most unique styles available during the Wayfair Way Day Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Way Day

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Starts Tomorrow: Shop the 15 Best Early Deals

The Best Early Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Before Summer

Wayfair Is Offering Black Friday-Level Deals on Sleeper Sofas

Update Your Outdoor Space with Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023