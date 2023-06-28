Wayfair's 4th of July Outdoor Furniture Sale: Score Huge Discounts on Patio Upgrades for Summer
With summer in full swing, now is the time to give our outdoor space some love for the new season. 4th of July typically sees some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver for the outdoors.
For the long weekend, Wayfair's 4th of July Sale is discounting everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 50% off. From outdoor seating and dining sets to rugs and decor essentials, now is the time to score the best outdoor furniture savings, so your backyard or patio is ready for July 4th celebrations.
Shop the Wayfair 4th of July Sale
Now through Wednesday, July 5, the Wayfair sale has you covered so you can relax this summer. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like outdoor dining sets and even a grill, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love.
To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from the Wayfair 4th of July Sale before the sale ends. For even more home savings, check out the best 4th of July furniture sales happening right now at Anthropologie, Apt2B and Burrow.
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
A luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water resistant and features a trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Get ready for your 4th of July barbecues with this liquid propane grill from top-rated brand Weber.
Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long.
A durable water resistant wall light perfect for the front porch or back patio.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It can also be used in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish or as an outdoor accent piece.
If you're looking for extra outdoor seating, these minimal and sleek wood bar and counter stools are the perfect versatile seating solution.
If you have a rectangular dining table in your backyard, this patio umbrella will keep the entire table dry from any rain and protected from the hot sun.
