Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale Ends Soon: Save Up to 50% On Patio Upgrades Before Memorial Day
With spring underway and summer quickly approaching, now is the time to give our outdoor space some love ahead of summer. The start of each season typically sees some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver for the outdoors.
For only 48 more hours, Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale is discounting everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 50% off. From outdoor seating and dining sets to rugs and decor essentials, now is the time to score the best outdoor furniture savings, so your backyard or patio is ready for Memorial Day 2023.
Now through Wednesday, May 17, the Wayfair sale has you covered so you can relax this summer. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like outdoor dining sets and even a grill, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.
To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale before the sale ends tomorrow. For even more home savings, check out our guide to all the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening right now.
Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
A luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water resistant and features a trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
A durable water resistant wall light perfect for the front porch or back patio.
A 60000 BTU 4 burner gas grill featuring a side burner and cabinet for storage.
If you have a rectangular dining table in your backyard, this patio umbrella will keep the entire table dry from any rain and protected from the hot sun.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Get ready for your Memorial Day barbecues with this liquid propane grill.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
