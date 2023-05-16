Shopping

Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale Ends Soon: Save Up to 50% On Patio Upgrades Before Memorial Day

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale
Getty

With spring underway and summer quickly approaching, now is the time to give our outdoor space some love ahead of summer. The start of each season typically sees some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver for the outdoors.

For only 48 more hours, Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale is discounting everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 50% off. From outdoor seating and dining sets to rugs and decor essentials, now is the time to score the best outdoor furniture savings, so your backyard or patio is ready for Memorial Day 2023

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Wednesday, May 17, the Wayfair sale has you covered so you can relax this summer. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like outdoor dining sets and even a grill, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.

To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale before the sale ends tomorrow. For even more home savings, check out our guide to all the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening right now. 

Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Wayfair
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set

Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.

$1,397$580
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Wayfair
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

A luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water resistant and features a trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.

$490$320
Gunnora Steel Wall Light
Gunnora Steel Wall Light
Wayfair
Gunnora Steel Wall Light

A durable water resistant wall light perfect for the front porch or back patio.

$128$67
Monument Grills 4 - Burner Built In Liquid Propane
Monument Grills 4 - Burner Built In Liquid Propane
Wayfair
Monument Grills 4 - Burner Built In Liquid Propane

A 60000 BTU 4 burner gas grill featuring a side burner and cabinet for storage. 

$429$380
Nyasia 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Market Umbrella
Nyasia 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Nyasia 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Market Umbrella

If you have a rectangular dining table in your backyard, this patio umbrella will keep the entire table dry from any rain and protected from the hot sun.

$188$173
Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$200
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill
Wayfair
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill

Get ready for your Memorial Day barbecues with this liquid propane grill.

$669$569
Folding Adirondack Chair
Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$173$126
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Wayfair
Gwen 46'' Console Table

A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$150
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$240

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Your Memorial Day Barbecues: Shop Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and More

Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web

Warm Up to Summer: Shop the Best Early Memorial Day Deals

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

15 Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools During Wayfair's Sale

The Best Adirondack Chair Deals to Shop During Way Day: Save Up to 55%

Save Up to 30% On Top-Rated Dyson Vacuums and Fans at Wayfair

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Sale

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring

 