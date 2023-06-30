Cue the fireworks because the Fourth of July is bringing some seriously sizzling summer sales along with the holiday weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your living space, Wayfair just kicked off a huge Fourth of July Clearance event with thousands of can't-miss furniture and home decor deals. This weekend, the Wayfair sale is offering up to 60% off bedroom furniture, patio essentials, area rugs and more to revamp any room you want.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great furniture deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive 4th of July furniture discounts. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the Wayfair sale to shop this 4th of July and make your home refresh as simple as can be.

Best Wayfair 4th of July Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Wayfair Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more. $94 $66 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $1,039 $340 Shop Now

Best Wayfair 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $196 Shop Now

Best Wayfair 4th of July Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta up to 60% off, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $500 Shop Now

