The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale: Save Up to 70% On Home Upgrades
Cue the fireworks because the Fourth of July is bringing some seriously sizzling summer sales along with the holiday weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your living space, Wayfair just kicked off a huge Fourth of July Clearance event with thousands of can't-miss furniture and home decor deals. This weekend, the Wayfair sale is offering up to 60% off bedroom furniture, patio essentials, area rugs and more to revamp any room you want.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great furniture deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive 4th of July furniture discounts. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the Wayfair sale to shop this 4th of July and make your home refresh as simple as can be.
Best Wayfair 4th of July Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors.
Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
The perfect bed for the cool kid who outgrew their toddler bed. This loft bed is great for sleep and fun as it features a slide and a built-in ladder.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom.
Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort.
Best Wayfair 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
The weather-resistant design makes these chairs right at home on the back patio or porch. Their slatted design is built with stainless steel, too, so there's no need to stress over rust.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long.
Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
Best Wayfair 4th of July Mattress Deals
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta up to 60% off, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
