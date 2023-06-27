Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture, Outdoor Lighting and More
Independence Day is just a week away. Whether you're in the market for a new beach chair or cozy fire pit, Target has incredible savings for you with its 4th of July deals. The Target Sizzling Savings Event kicked off this week with deals on everything everything you need to create an outdoor oasis this summer.
The weather is warming up and that means it's high time to get your patio ready. Now through July 4, shoppers can get up to 50% off patio furniture, dining sets, outdoor rugs, umbrellas and more.
If you plan to host a party in your backyard this season, Target's 4th of July sale is brimming with deals across all categories of outdoor living. From classic Adirondack chair designs to comfortable conversation sets, there are tons of options to choose from. But don’t wait too long to take advantage of the steep discounts at Target since great deals sell out quickly, especially leading up to a major holiday weekend.
With thousands of items on sale, scouring through Target's site to find the best deals can get overwhelming — so we did it for you. Ahead, we've gathered all the best patio furniture deals to shop during Target’s 4th of July Sale to brighten up your space.
Equipped with soft and thick cushions, this furniture set will provide you with extraordinary comfort all summer. Ergonomic armrests and roomy seating make this set a best-seller.
Whether hosting a backyard barbecue or enjoying daily meals with your family, the dining table with solid metal frame and acacia wood tabletop is sturdy and durable. This set also includes 6 comfortable chairs made of rattan.
Create a charming little fire pit area with a fire bowl, stand, poker, spark screen and wood grate. The fire bowl is lightweight and easy to move, plus the design makes ash cleanup easier.
Add some extra style to your space and keep the party going with clear-bulb string lights that are great for both indoor and outdoor use.
You'll love the functionality and breezy style this bar cart brings to your space. Made with a metal frame and woven wicker detailing, this multipurpose bar cart features two airy shelves and best of all, it's weather-resistant.
This lovely patio 3pc chat set that's perfect for upgrading your outdoor space includes 2 armchairs with seat cushions and 1 accent table.
Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Get 50% off a wooden dining table that makes a practical addition to your outdoor space. Designed to seat up to six people, it features a rounded shape with a spacious slatted top for resting your drinks, dishes and other items.
For outdoor dining and entertaining, this patio set includes 1 dining table, 4 armchairs and 1 umbrella.
For even more patio furniture savings, check out the best 4th of July deals to shop from Amazon and Walmart this week.
