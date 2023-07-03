Shop

Wayfair Is Having an Epic Sale on Adirondack Chairs for the Fourth of July — Up to 70% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Adirondack Chair Deals at Wayfair
There's no question about it: the Adirondack chair is a summer classic.

Found on the high-end beaches of the Hamptons to low-key backyard barbeques, these timeless outdoor chairs with a wooden frame, thick armrests and slanted low seat work in just about any space. If you've been searching for an Adirondack chair to complete your patio, Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale is offering up to 70% off these long-lasting, comfortable pieces of outdoor furniture.

Whether you’re setting up your Adirondack chair on the beach, in front of a fire pit, or to read a book on your deck, these chairs are hard to beat for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon. From matching sets to bold colors and even upgraded rocking Adirondack chairs, the Wayfair sale has deep discounts to transform your outdoor space for all the summer fun you have in store.

Because going through the hundreds of marked-down Adirondack chairs would take too much of your valuable time, we've gone ahead and done it for you. Below, shop the best Fourth of July deals on Adirondack chairs currently available at Wayfair.

Rosecliff Heights Foldable Adirondack Chair With Ottoman (Set of 2)
Rosecliff Heights Foldable Adirondack Chair With Ottoman (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Foldable Adirondack Chair With Ottoman (Set of 2)

Add some modern charm with a rustic influence to your outdoor space with these Adirondack chairs that have a pull-out ottoman for you to prop your feet up as you're reading a good book.

$490$370
Suncast Resin Adirondack Chair with Storage
Suncast Resin Adirondack Chair with Storage
Wayfair
Suncast Resin Adirondack Chair with Storage

Offering 8 gallons of storage space beneath the seat, the Adirondack chair can conveniently hold chair cushions, blankets, and other patio accessories all year long.

$200$113
Beachcrest Home Shay Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Beachcrest Home Shay Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Shay Outdoor Adirondack Chair

This laid-back, sloped design has a breezy look. It combines a solid hue that blends in perfectly with country cottages and coastal ensembles, while its open, slatted design helps you kick back and relax while enjoying the great outdoors. 

$312$178
Beachcrest Home Adirondack Set (Set of 2)
Beachcrest Home Adirondack Set (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Adirondack Set (Set of 2)

The weather-resistant design makes these chairs right at home on the back patio or porch. Their slatted design is built with stainless steel, too, so there's no need to stress over rust.

$800$260
Sand & Stable Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Sand & Stable Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

This rocker features a familiar silhouette complete with a slatted seat, tall slat back, and paddle-style arms that are just right for resting a glass of cold lemonade.

$130$107
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249$196
Beachcrest Home Langport Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Beachcrest Home Langport Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Langport Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Many furniture brands opt for plastic these days to stand up to the elements when making Adirondack chairs. That's not the case with this wooden chair that's made with Acacia wood which is a sustainable and long-lasting wood from Australia. 

$140$114
Rosecliff Heights Almat Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Rosecliff Heights Almat Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Almat Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

The Adirondack style is perfect for lounging, but you might feel even more relaxed in this rocking chair design. 

$120$103
Birch Lane Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman
Birch Lane Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman
Wayfair
Birch Lane Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman

You can kick your feet up when you get this wooden Adirondack Chair that comes with an adjustable ottoman. 

$330$202
WITH CODE SAVE20

For more summer savings on patio upgrades from the Wayfair Fourth of July Sale, check out the best deals on outdoor furniture to shop now. 

