There's no question about it: the Adirondack chair is a summer classic.

Found on the high-end beaches of the Hamptons to low-key backyard barbeques, these timeless outdoor chairs with a wooden frame, thick armrests and slanted low seat work in just about any space. If you've been searching for an Adirondack chair to complete your patio, Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale is offering up to 70% off these long-lasting, comfortable pieces of outdoor furniture.

Whether you’re setting up your Adirondack chair on the beach, in front of a fire pit, or to read a book on your deck, these chairs are hard to beat for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon. From matching sets to bold colors and even upgraded rocking Adirondack chairs, the Wayfair sale has deep discounts to transform your outdoor space for all the summer fun you have in store.

Because going through the hundreds of marked-down Adirondack chairs would take too much of your valuable time, we've gone ahead and done it for you. Below, shop the best Fourth of July deals on Adirondack chairs currently available at Wayfair.

Beachcrest Home Shay Outdoor Adirondack Chair Wayfair Beachcrest Home Shay Outdoor Adirondack Chair This laid-back, sloped design has a breezy look. It combines a solid hue that blends in perfectly with country cottages and coastal ensembles, while its open, slatted design helps you kick back and relax while enjoying the great outdoors. $312 $178 Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $196 Shop Now

For more summer savings on patio upgrades from the Wayfair Fourth of July Sale, check out the best deals on outdoor furniture to shop now.

