Shopping

Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities -- Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Chrissy Teigen

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
celebrity cookware
Courtesy of Target

Most of us have been spending more time in the kitchen lately, whether it's cooking new recipes, baking loaves of bread or confirming that air fryers live up to the hype. In doing so, many of us have realized that our assorted kitchenware pieces -- pots, pans, serving dishes, even oven mitts -- are long overdue for an upgrade. (Where did all that rust and grime come from?)

Premium cookware brands abound, but we're particularly intrigued by ones from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray. Their involvement in the design process of each pot or plate provides a way for us to connect with them off-screen and in our own home. We've also found loads of epic cookware and kitchen tools from celebrity chefs like Curtis Stone, Emeril Lagasse, Giada De Laurentiis, Ming Tsai and Wolfgang Puck

Will buying cookware from a celebrity line or celebrity chef actually make you a better home chef? Probably not, but at the very least, it'll make your kitchen feel more special.

Below, check out the best celebrity cookware lines.

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. 
REGULARLY $70.99
Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Steamer and Electric Multi-Cooker
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Steamer and Electric Multi-Cooker (6 Quart PLUS model)
Amazon
Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Steamer and Electric Multi-Cooker
Emeril Lagasse
The Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Steamer and Electric Multi-Cooker is an easy-to-use, multi-use smart pot designed for pressure cooking, air fry cooking, sauteing, steaming, broiling, baking and keeping your food warm. Get it now for 20% off on Amazon!
REGULARLY $139.95
2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set
Target
2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's popular Cravings collection includes a chef's knife set, mixing bowls and so many more well-made products we love. We're drawn to this pair of frying pans with a three-layer Teflon nonstick coating that is scratch-resistant, safe for metal utensils and so sleek that you'll want to pretend you're starring in your own cooking show.
Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Macy's
Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection
Martha Stewart Collection's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven is ideal for slow cooking your favorite dishes like pot roasts or stews. Excellent in quality (it's Martha's, after all), this round dutch oven comes in six different colors to match your existing pot and pan sets or your kitchen decor. Grab it now while it's 50% off at Macy's.
REGULARLY $99.99
Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set
Amazon
Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set
Gordon Ramsay
This rustic Gordon Ramsay Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set contains glazed stoneware in rich blue, and the pieces features hammer texture that is inspired by the decor in Gordon Ramsay's Maze Grill restaurants. These dishes are safe for both dishwasher and microwave use.  
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Amazon
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
We were already in love with Ayesha Curry's cookware line, and we love it even more with Oprah's seal of approval. This traditional cast iron Dutch oven will be a go-to piece for family meals.
Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 9-Piece Cookware Set
Ming Tsai
Ming Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 9-piece Cookware Set
HSN
Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 9-Piece Cookware Set
Ming Tsai
Celebrity chef Ming Tsai is known for his smart approach to East-West cuisine. You can tune in to Simply Ming for at-home cooking that looks and tastes gourmet. The Ming Tsai Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 9-Piece Cookware Set is perfect for when you want a fresh start on matching pots and pans. This HSN exclusive set contains a 2-quart saucepan with lid, an 11-inch skillet with lid, a 10-inch open frying pan, a 5-quart stockpot with lid, a bamboo turner and a bamboo spoon.
Dura-Pan Nonstick 10-Quart Stockpot
Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick 10-Quart Stockpot
HSN
Dura-Pan Nonstick 10-Quart Stockpot
Curtis Stone
Celebrity chef Curtis Stone's 10-Quart Stockpot is what you need when you're cooking for more than a few people. This pot has a steel base for even heating and a non-stick interior to make sure none of your food sticks to the sides or bottom -- which also makes it very easy to clean!
16" x 12" Cutting Board
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry 16"x12" Cutting Board
Target
16" x 12" Cutting Board
Ayesha Curry
Lifestyle personality Ayesha Curry is a bestselling cookbook author and TV host who recently launched her own magazine, Sweet July -- so it's fitting that she has a cookware line under her belt, too. The entrepreneur's well-rounded Target collection includes a cast iron skillet, individual fry pans, nonstick bakeware, food storage canisters and this sturdy cutting board.
Art Deco Fan 2 Piece Oven Mitt Set in Sunset Coral
Drew Barrymore Flower Home
Art Deco Fan 2 Piece Oven Mitt Set in Sunset Coral
Walmart
Art Deco Fan 2 Piece Oven Mitt Set in Sunset Coral
Drew Barrymore Flower Home
Soon-to-be talk show host Drew Barrymore's expansive line at Walmart, called Flower, includes furniture, decor, wallpaper, kitchenware, beauty products and even stylish eyewear. We love these bold, retro-inspired pot holders.
Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knives
Ergo Chef
Ergo Chef Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knives
Amazon
Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knives
Ergo Chef
These Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knives are made with a Japanese steel blade with Bowie-style tip and include a protective sheath with a belt clip (for chefs). This knife is perfect for cutting meats and fishes as well as fruits and vegetables. Save $5 right now by clipping the coupon before adding to your Amazon cart.
REGULARLY $79.99
Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set
Rachael Ray
Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set
Target
Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray is a trusted, familiar voice in the cooking world, and her products are as reliable as her recipes. This nonstick bakeware set includes a 10 x 15" cookie sheet, two 9" round cake pans and a six-cup muffin pan, all with easy-grip silicone handles.
Fiona Floral Stack & Press Glass Bowl Food Chopper
The Pioneer Woman
The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral Stack & Press Glass Bowl Food Chopper
Walmart
Fiona Floral Stack & Press Glass Bowl Food Chopper
The Pioneer Woman
Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) was one of the first food bloggers to really take off -- she's spun her internet presence into bestselling books, a TV career and a comprehensive line at Walmart. In addition to affordable cookware pieces like a Dutch oven, copper pan and nonstick skillet, the Pioneer Woman collection includes small kitchen appliances like this handy food chopper.
5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
Target
5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines teamed up with Target to launch their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection in 2017, and they've been wowing us with rustic-chic decor, kitchenware and other home goods ever since. Expect to use these stainless steel measuring spoons for years.
No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatula
Giada De Laurentiis
No Kid Hungry® Tools for Change Silicone Spatula, Giada De Laurentiis
Williams Sonoma
No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatula
Giada De Laurentiis
Grab these utensils from chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis. These cooking tools are safe for use with nonstick cookware and were inspired by the classic Italian kitchen. Giada De Laurentiis was asked to make this original spatula to benefit No Kid Hungry in its campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton
Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Wayfair
Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton
Did you know that Ellen DeGeneres has an entire home line with serveware and table linens? This eye-catching 16-piece dining set incorporates hand-drawn chevrons and lines.
Copper Whisk
Uncommon James
Uncommon James Copper Whisk
Uncommon James
Copper Whisk
Uncommon James
Whipping up eggs and pancake batter will feel more glamorous with this stainless steel copper whisk from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James home line.
REGULARLY $24

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 231 Christmas Gifts of 2020 at Amazon

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

Holiday Gifts for the Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Wayfair Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Discounts on Furniture and More

Sur La Table Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Kitchen Gadgets We Discovered on TikTok

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

 

 