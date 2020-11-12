Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities -- Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Chrissy Teigen
Most of us have been spending more time in the kitchen lately, whether it's cooking new recipes, baking loaves of bread or confirming that air fryers live up to the hype. In doing so, many of us have realized that our assorted kitchenware pieces -- pots, pans, serving dishes, even oven mitts -- are long overdue for an upgrade. (Where did all that rust and grime come from?)
Premium cookware brands abound, but we're particularly intrigued by ones from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray. Their involvement in the design process of each pot or plate provides a way for us to connect with them off-screen and in our own home. We've also found loads of epic cookware and kitchen tools from celebrity chefs like Curtis Stone, Emeril Lagasse, Giada De Laurentiis, Ming Tsai and Wolfgang Puck.
Will buying cookware from a celebrity line or celebrity chef actually make you a better home chef? Probably not, but at the very least, it'll make your kitchen feel more special.
Below, check out the best celebrity cookware lines.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best 231 Christmas Gifts of 2020 at Amazon
Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands
Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'
The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far
Holiday Gifts for the Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
Wayfair Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Discounts on Furniture and More
Sur La Table Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Sitewide
Kitchen Gadgets We Discovered on TikTok
Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas