Macy's Jewelry Sale: The 12 Best Deals On Diamond Rings and Gemstone Gifts for Valentine's Day
While roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are Valentine's Day staples, to really wow that special someone look no further than fine jewelry. And while typically swoon-worthy necklaces, gorgeous gemstone earrings or radiant diamond rings could push the budget, Macy's is playing Cupid and offering deals you don't want to miss across their jewelry department.
Now through Tuesday, February 14, the Macy's Jewelry Sale is taking up to 70% off diamond and gemstone designs. Shoppers can also get an extra 20% off select jewelry pieces using the promo code SPARKLE.
With Valentine's Day less than a week away, a beautiful and marked-down stone from Macy's is an elegant and special way to express your love, or a nice treat to gift yourself. Macy's has blessed us with discounts across their site offering savings from 35% up to 70%. From luxurious fine jewelry to fun fashion baubles including diamond stud earrings, heart-shaped necklaces, pearl necklaces and even the perfect wedding band, you'll be sure to find something they'll love.
Dishing discounts on over 18,000 pieces of jewelry, this sale is humongous. And you'll need to put these items in your cart soon to get them by Valentine's Day. We don't want you to show up empty-handed on the most romantic day of the year, so below we've rounded up our favorite picks that will show your partner just how much they mean to you.
Despite being a smaller hoop, these earrings wrapped in diamonds and rubies make a statement. She'll want to wear these elegant earrings again and again.
Crafted with light brown diamonds, this heart-shaped pendant is one-of-a-kind.
For the practical woman in your life, gift her this gorgeous gold watch. Beyond being totally fashionable, it's also functional and useful.
A bright, shining ruby is the perfect gem for Valentine's Day. Your loved one will be over the moon when they open up the jewelry box holding this beauty.
Simple, yet elegant, these earrings add texture to your standard hoop.
There's not much more symbolic of Valentine's Day than the heart, making this heart-shaped diamond necklace an instant winner.
You won't be able to take your eyes off these sparkling diamond drop earrings. And as a bonus they come in a beautiful red box so you can skip the wrapping.
This beautiful necklace features baguettes and round diamonds. Choose from sterling silver, rose gold or yellow gold metals.
Vibrant sapphires surrounded by diamonds create the perfect ring for someone who enjoys a pop of color. This will be a gift they remember for years to come.
Tennis bracelets are a huge trend now and always. If you're looking for a diamond bracelet for yourself or to gift, you won't be disappointed with this dazzling option.
Why get just one piece of jewelry when you can get a matching set? We suggest this pearl set that comes in gold or silver for a beloved Valentine's Day gift.
If you're not keeping up with current trends, don't worry, hoop earrings never go out of style. These earrings are available in either 10k rose gold or 10k white gold.
