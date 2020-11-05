'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The Sephora Holiday Savings Event kicked off last week and, ahead of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've been watching, is now opening up the savings to all Beauty Insiders.

Here's the breakdown on how much you can save: Sephora Rouge Members got first access to the Holiday Savings Event starting Oct. 30 and can continue to take 20% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 9 with promo code HOLIDAYFUN. Shipping, as always, is free for Rouge members. Sephora VIB members can use the same promo code to score 15% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 9 and get free shipping on orders of $35+. Finally, Sephora Beauty Insiders can use promo code HOLIDAYFUN to take 10% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 9 and get free shipping on orders of $50+. Remember: It's free to sign up for a Sephora Insider account; do it here in just a few clicks.

Oh, and if you forget to add that skincare gift set (for Mom) or eyeshadow palette (for you) to cart before placing your order? All members can use the promo code as many times as they want through Nov. 9.

Shop our top picks from Sephora below -- don't forget to use code HOLIDAYFUN to see the sale price based on your membership tier!

Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Sephora Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. A $49.50 VALUE $35 at Sephora

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty Sephora Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer Fenty Beauty See for yourself why Fenty Beauty fans are raving about the brand's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer, a lightweight cream that melts into the skin for a natural-looking result. $32 at Sephora

Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Sephora Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Yes, even Dyson hair tools are included in the Sephora Holiday Savings Event! We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here. $399 at Sephora

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Sephora Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez We love every product in Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty makeup line, and this lightweight liquid blush is a standout item. It's available in eight shades, with both matte and dewy finishes. $20 at Sephora

Ambient Lighting Face Palette in Sculpture Hourglass Sephora Ambient Lighting Face Palette in Sculpture Hourglass This all-in-one face kit helps you finish, brighten, contour and highlight with just a few swipes. This palette is great for traveling! $80 at Sephora

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $39 at Sephora

