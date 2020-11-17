Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Target -- Shop These Sales Now

Happy days ahead: The first batch of Target's Black Friday 2020 deals has arrived!

The current deals are heavy on electronics, with big savings on Amazon devices (like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Show 5), Beats headphones, Canon all-in-one printers and more.

For the month of November, new deals will be dropping every week -- preview them on the site Thursday through Saturday before they go live. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.

Check out all of this week's Black Friday deals at Target and see our top picks below.

65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony Target 65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony As is the case every year, Black Friday is a fantastic time to invest in a new TV. A tougher decision than buying an on-sale smart TV like this 65-inch HD option from Sony? Figuring out what to stream first. REGULARLY $799.99 $629.99 at Target

Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Target Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot The perfect gift for a loved one on your list that is looking for a way to simplify cooking weeknight dinners. There's a reason this Instant Pot as so many 5-star reviews. REGULARLY $119.99 $69.99 at Target

Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon Target Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon If you occasionally need to print or scan documents while you're working from home and don't need bells and whistles (or an exorbitant price), this Canon all-in-one printer is the perfect choice. REGULARLY $79.99 $49.99 at Target

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Amazon Target Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Amazon The brand new Amazon Echo was just released, offering superior sound and the features you love from previous versions, like voice control for music, lights, locks, sensors, phone calls, alarms and so much more. For this Target deal, buy two and save $30. $99.99 at Target

V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum Dyson Target V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum Dyson A vacuum this easy to use, take the "chore" out of cleaning. At just under 40% off, it's time to level up your most-used cleaning tool. REGULARLY $379.99 $229.99 at Target

Men's Star Wars The Mandalorian Graphic T-Shirt Target Target Men's Star Wars The Mandalorian Graphic T-Shirt Target All graphic tees are just under 40% off, making it easier than ever to find a gift or stocking stuffer for everyone on your shopping list. REGULARLY $12.99 $8 at Target

