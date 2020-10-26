Macy's Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide + 15% Off Beauty at the Friends and Family Sale
The Macy's Friend and Family Sale is offering savings on tens of thousands of items right now across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so much more.
Now, take an extra 30% off regularly priced, sale and clearance items when you use promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Use that same code to save 15% on beauty brands like Dior, Clinique and Shiseido through Oct. 4. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $25 or more.
Score a deal on everything from kitchen appliances to new fashion pieces for your fall wardrobe and the holiday season. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Coach, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Kenneth Cole, Serta, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.
Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's Friends and Family Sale.
Shop the Macy's Friends and Family Sale.
The Coach Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo boasts flap-front pockets with a rosebud-print lining in this cargo hobo bag.
This Michael by Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat has strategically cinched waist with a belt and is finished with faux-fur trim. This jacket comes in red, black and white (all with black trim).
Fossil's Carmen Suede Shopper is the perfect purse for the changing of the seasons. This shopper is made of leather and boasts a crossbody, adjustable and detachable strap so you can wear this chic bag in a multitude of different ways.
Coach's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead.
These Lucky Brand Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans are super hip and come in a multitude of sizes.
This Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress will be an essential part of your fall wardrobe.
Get your fall and winter footwear wardrobe ready now and take advantage of this 40% discount.
This Guess Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt is the classic button-up shirt with an on-trend tie-dyed print.
This polka dot print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans and is currently 74% off the regular price.
This expandable suitcase has dual spinner wheels and a pull handle engineered for greater control.
The kitchen appliance of the moment is now available for a fraction of its original price.
The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups.
Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch.
The Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize is formulated to achieve a plumped look by combining three different molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid. You should apply where needed (or your full face) twice a day on face, neck and décolletage where you see a loss of volume.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 158 Deals You Can Still Shop
The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry, Face Masks & More
Best Gifts for Home - Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven and More
Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More
The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More
The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Marc Jacobs & More