Shopping

Macy's Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide + 15% Off Beauty at the Friends and Family Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Macy's VIP Sale
Macy's

The Macy's Friend and Family Sale is offering savings on tens of thousands of items right now across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so much more. 

Now, take an extra 30% off regularly priced, sale and clearance items when you use promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Use that same code to save 15% on beauty brands like Dior, Clinique and Shiseido through Oct. 4. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $25 or more. 

Score a deal on everything from kitchen appliances to new fashion pieces for your fall wardrobe and the holiday season. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Coach, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Kenneth Cole, Serta, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's Friends and Family Sale.

Shop the Macy's Friends and Family Sale.

Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo
Coach
Coach Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo
Macy's
Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo
Coach

The Coach Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo boasts flap-front pockets with a rosebud-print lining in this cargo hobo bag.

REGULARLY $250

Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Michael by Michael Kors
Michael by Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Macy's
Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Michael by Michael Kors

This Michael by Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat has strategically cinched waist with a belt and is finished with faux-fur trim. This jacket comes in red, black and white (all with black trim).

REGULARLY $220

Carmen Suede Shopper
Fossil
Fossil Carmen Suede Shopper
Macy's
Carmen Suede Shopper
Fossil

Fossil's Carmen Suede Shopper is the perfect purse for the changing of the seasons. This shopper is made of leather and boasts a crossbody, adjustable and detachable strap so you can wear this chic bag in a multitude of different ways.

REGULARLY $218

Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots
Coach
Coach Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots
Macy's
Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots
Coach

Coach's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead.

REGULARLY $250

Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans
Macy's
Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans
Lucky Brand

These Lucky Brand Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans are super hip and come in a multitude of sizes.

REGULARLY $79

Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress
Tommy Hilifiger
Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress
Macy's
Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress
Tommy Hilifiger

This Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress will be an essential part of your fall wardrobe.

REGULARLY $129

Women's Gravana Western Boots
Vince Camuto
Women's Gravana Western Boots
Macy's
Women's Gravana Western Boots
Vince Camuto

Get your fall and winter footwear wardrobe ready now and take advantage of this 40% discount.

REGULARLY $229

Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt
Guess
Guess Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt
Macy's
Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt
Guess

This Guess Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt is the classic button-up shirt with an on-trend tie-dyed print.

REGULARLY $79

Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top
INC
INC Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top
INC

This polka dot print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans and is currently 74% off the regular price.

REGULARLY $59.50

Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite

This expandable suitcase has dual spinner wheels and a pull handle engineered for greater control.

REGULARLY $400

Purify 2L Air Fryer
Black & Decker
Black & Decker Purify 2L Air Fryer
Macy's
Purify 2L Air Fryer
Black & Decker

The kitchen appliance of the moment is now available for a fraction of its original price.

REGULARLY $135.99

BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Ninja
Ninja BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Macy's
BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Ninja

The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups. 

REGULARLY $149.99

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask
Charter Club Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Macy's
Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask

Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. 

REGULARLY $45 AND UP

Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize
Clinique
Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize
Macy's
Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize
Clinique

The Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize is formulated to achieve a plumped look by combining three different molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid. You should apply where needed (or your full face) twice a day on face, neck and décolletage where you see a loss of volume.

REGULARLY $69

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 158 Deals You Can Still Shop

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry, Face Masks & More

Best Gifts for Home - Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven and More

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Marc Jacobs & More

 