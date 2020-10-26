The Macy's Friend and Family Sale is offering savings on tens of thousands of items right now across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so much more.

Now, take an extra 30% off regularly priced, sale and clearance items when you use promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Use that same code to save 15% on beauty brands like Dior, Clinique and Shiseido through Oct. 4. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $25 or more.

Score a deal on everything from kitchen appliances to new fashion pieces for your fall wardrobe and the holiday season. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Coach, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Kenneth Cole, Serta, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's Friends and Family Sale.

Shop the Macy's Friends and Family Sale.

Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo Coach Macy's Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo Coach The Coach Nylon Vintage Rose Print Interior Cargo Hobo boasts flap-front pockets with a rosebud-print lining in this cargo hobo bag. REGULARLY $250 $175 at Macy's

Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat Michael by Michael Kors Macy's Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat Michael by Michael Kors This Michael by Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat has strategically cinched waist with a belt and is finished with faux-fur trim. This jacket comes in red, black and white (all with black trim). REGULARLY $220 $107.80 at Macy's

Carmen Suede Shopper Fossil Macy's Carmen Suede Shopper Fossil Fossil's Carmen Suede Shopper is the perfect purse for the changing of the seasons. This shopper is made of leather and boasts a crossbody, adjustable and detachable strap so you can wear this chic bag in a multitude of different ways. REGULARLY $218 $152.60 at Macy's

Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots Coach Macy's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots Coach Coach's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead. REGULARLY $250 $175 at Macy's

Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans Lucky Brand Macy's Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans Lucky Brand These Lucky Brand Sweet 'N Straight-Leg Jeans are super hip and come in a multitude of sizes. REGULARLY $79 $47.30 at Macy's

Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress Tommy Hilifiger Macy's Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress Tommy Hilifiger This Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress will be an essential part of your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $129 $90.30 at Macy's

Women's Gravana Western Boots Vince Camuto Macy's Women's Gravana Western Boots Vince Camuto Get your fall and winter footwear wardrobe ready now and take advantage of this 40% discount. REGULARLY $229 $137.40 at Macy's

Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt Guess Macy's Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt Guess This Guess Cleo Tie-Dyed Shirt is the classic button-up shirt with an on-trend tie-dyed print. REGULARLY $79 $41.48 at Macy's

Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top INC Macy's Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top INC This polka dot print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans and is currently 74% off the regular price. REGULARLY $59.50 $9.96 at Macy's

Purify 2L Air Fryer Black & Decker Macy's Purify 2L Air Fryer Black & Decker The kitchen appliance of the moment is now available for a fraction of its original price. REGULARLY $135.99 $107.99 at Macy's

BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups Ninja Macy's BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups Ninja The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups. REGULARLY $149.99 $99.99 at Macy's

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection Charter Club Damask Macy's Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection Charter Club Damask Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. REGULARLY $45 AND UP $20.24 and up at Macy's

Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize Clinique Macy's Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize Clinique The Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer - Revolumize is formulated to achieve a plumped look by combining three different molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid. You should apply where needed (or your full face) twice a day on face, neck and décolletage where you see a loss of volume. REGULARLY $69 $58.65 at Macy's

