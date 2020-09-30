The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop One-of-A Kind Handmade Jewelry

Etsy is where you can find a variety of items from clothing to home decor from independent artists.

Specifically, the Etsy marketplace is a great place to shop for beautiful, handcrafted jewelry for yourself or as a perfect gift. Whether you're looking for fine jewelry or handmade jewelry, you're sure to find a gorgeous, unique pair of earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelet and so much more from an Etsy seller you may have never heard of just yet.

ET Style has gathered the coolest jewelry brands to know on Etsy, along with our top picks.

Shop the best Etsy jewelry.

Lingua Nigra

Ubuntu

Omi Woods

The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil Omi Woods Etsy The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil Omi Woods Omi Woods' ethically handmade earrings and necklaces -- such as the popular coin-layered chains -- are made from fair-trade African gold and conflict-free fine metals. Use the code SHIP175 to receive free shipping and returns on purchases over $175. $197 at Etsy

Leila

Personalized Bar Necklace Leila Etsy Personalized Bar Necklace Leila Leila has a variety of personalized jewelry that make great gifts. We love the bar necklaces, available in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill and sterling silver. Starting $41 at Etsy

Monday Monarch

Hoop Earrings Monday Monarch Etsy Hoop Earrings Monday Monarch For minimalist, everyday jewelry, Monday Monarch has chic, simple options to stack with what you already own. These thick hoop earrings are an essential. Choose from multiple materials and sizes. Starting $20 at Etsy

Havanaflamingo

White Large Tassel Earrings Havanaflamingo Etsy White Large Tassel Earrings Havanaflamingo The Barcelona-based line is all about statement-making baubles. Oversized earrings are a highlight for this brand such as this fringe pair that would look fantastic as a bridal accessory. $62 at Etsy

Adorness

Pretty Pickle

Shirli Classic Jewelry

Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff Shirli Classic Jewelry Etsy Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff Shirli Classic Jewelry $136 at Etsy

Tsunja

Geometric Abstract Earrings Tsunja Etsy Geometric Abstract Earrings Tsunja Shop upcycled leather jewelry by Adorness, boasting graphic prints and color-blocking, handmade in Paris. We love these triangular earrings. $38.99 at Etsy

