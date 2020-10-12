Shopping

Best Small Businesses to Shop for Amazon Prime Day for the Holidays

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Online shopping, holiday shopping, christmas, stock photo
Getty Images

Want to support small businesses without leaving your home? Amazon makes it fast and easy to do just that, especially during the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus. 

Sure you can shop major brands like  Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, FryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Adidas, but you also have the opportunity to support business owners who are building their businesses themselves. 

Shopping for the perfect present doesn’t have to drain your bank account, but knowing that you’re supporting a small business owner is priceless. Shoppers will save big on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksloungeweartie dyekids shoes, swimwearmen's clothing, underwear, luggageshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelry items for pets, candles, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, cozy blankets, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, watches, kitchen supplies, furniture and bedding, plus other essentials.

With the weather getting colder and the holiday shopping season coming in hot, you still have plenty of time to get the gifts on your list, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Find great gift items for your loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Secret Santa, stocking stuffers, or treat yourself to a selection of affordably priced must haves, and items that will make you want to splurge. 

With so much to choose from, we saved you some times by digging up the best gift items from Amazon’s small business owners for Prime Day. Find our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more markdowns!

Personalized Paw Print Necklace, Pet Memory Necklace
Danique Jewelry
Danique Jewelry Personalized Paw Print Necklace, Pet Memory Necklace
Amazon
Personalized Paw Print Necklace, Pet Memory Necklace
Danique Jewelry

This personalized paw print necklace is perfect for pet lovers. 

Macbook Pro 13/15 Inch Leather Laptop Case with Charger/Accessories Pouch
Nimnim Co.
Nimnim Co. Macbook Pro 13/15 Inch Leather Laptop Case
Amazon
Macbook Pro 13/15 Inch Leather Laptop Case with Charger/Accessories Pouch
Nimnim Co.

A handmade laptop case made from vegan leather.

Relaxing Spa Gift Box
The Little Flower Soap Co.
The Little Flower Soap Co. Relaxing Spa Gift Box
Amazon
Relaxing Spa Gift Box
The Little Flower Soap Co.

This adorable gift box includes lavender lemongrass soap, vanilla lip balm, and pink grapefruit bath salt. 

Chunky Knit Blanket, Large 40” x 60”
Shep’s Wool
Shep’s Wool Chunky Knit Blanket, Large 40” x 60”
Amazon
Chunky Knit Blanket, Large 40” x 60”
Shep’s Wool

There’s nothing like cuddling up in a chunky knit wool blanket to combat the cold weather.

Pumpkin Spice Candle
Sweet Water Decor
Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Candle
Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Candle
Sweet Water Decor

This hand-poured natural soy pumpkin spice candle comes in a variety of other yummy scent fusions like buttercream and cinnamon. 

London Christmas Adult’s Apron
Victoria Eggs
Victoria Eggs London Christmas Adult’s Apron
Amazon
London Christmas Adult’s Apron
Victoria Eggs

A festive and affordable gift for your favorite home chef or baker. 

Handmade Caramel Berry Wreath
Elegant Holidays Inc.
Elegant Holidays Inc Handmade Caramel Berry Wreath
Amazon
Handmade Caramel Berry Wreath
Elegant Holidays Inc.

Elegant Holidays Inc.’s made-to-order berry wreaths are a great decorative gift idea for indoors or outdoors. 

Natural Wet Shave Kit
Essential Relaxation
Essential Relaxation Natural Wet Shave Kit
Amazon
Natural Wet Shave Kit
Essential Relaxation

Essential Relaxation’s natural shaving soap includes Eco-Shave Soap made from all natural plant-based ingredients including cocoa, shea, and mango butters for maximum moisture and a clean shave. The cute kit comes with a tin brush with a stand.  

Set of 4 personalized Dreidel Hanukkah Ornaments with Initials
Susabellas
Susabellas Personalize Dreidel Hanukkah Ornaments with Initials
Amazon
Set of 4 personalized Dreidel Hanukkah Ornaments with Initials
Susabellas

These handcrafted dreidel ornaments make a great Hanukkah gift. 

Horizontal Hanging Mason Jar Planter
Barrons Woodworking
Barrons Woodworking Horizontal Hanging Mason Jar Planter
Amazon
Horizontal Hanging Mason Jar Planter
Barrons Woodworking

This versatile handmade hanging mason jar planter includes twine for ceiling mounting. It can also be used to store decorations, candles, and more. 

Mudcloth Christmas Stockings
MacKenzie Bryant Co.
MacKenzie Bryant & Co. Mudcloth Christmas Stockings
Amazon
Mudcloth Christmas Stockings
MacKenzie Bryant Co.

Gorgeous Christmas stockings made out of handcrafted textiles from Mali, West Africa. 

Sterling Silver Culture Freshwater Peal and Diamond Necklace Accent Pendant and Drop Earring Jewelry Set
Parade of Jewels
Parade of Jewels Sterling Silver Culture Freshwater Peal and Diamond Necklace Accent Pendant, Drop Earring Jewelry Set
Amazon
Sterling Silver Culture Freshwater Peal and Diamond Necklace Accent Pendant and Drop Earring Jewelry Set
Parade of Jewels

An eye-catching sterling silver freshwater pearl diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.

16K Gold Your Name Bracelet
Petite Boutique
Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bracelet
Amazon
16K Gold Your Name Bracelet
Petite Boutique

Thoughtful and elegant personalized jewelry is great for that special someone.

The Mug With A Hoop
MAX’IS Creations
MAX’IS Creations The Mug With A Hoop
Amazon
The Mug With A Hoop
MAX’IS Creations

A unique design from MAX’IS Creations, this coffee mug makes it easy to slam dunk your marshmallows in hot cocoa, or croutons in a steamy cup of soup. 

REGULARLY $30

Bamboo Cheese Board Set with Cutlery Slide-Out Drawer, 4 Stainless Steel Serving Utensils
Dynamic Gear
Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set
Amazon
Bamboo Cheese Board Set with Cutlery Slide-Out Drawer, 4 Stainless Steel Serving Utensils
Dynamic Gear

Made from 100% natural bamboo, this cheese serving board is a great gift item for charcuterie lovers.   

REGULARLY $29.99

Portable Mint Beauty Fridge
FaceTory
FaceTory Portable Mint Beauty Fridge
Amazon
Portable Mint Beauty Fridge
FaceTory

This lightweight and compact mini fridge keeps beauty products at a cool temperature to help them last longer. It even features a clear dry-erase board to jot down notes, or keep track of your beauty items. 

Original Bedside Shelf
The BedShelfie Store
Original Bedside Shelf, The BedShelfie Store
Amazon
Original Bedside Shelf
The BedShelfie Store

An eco-friendly shelf organizer, which is designed to fit beds of all sizes. 

 

